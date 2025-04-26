Boston College Football Defensive Lineman Transfer Headed to ACC Rival
Boston College football defensive lineman transfer George Rooks is transferring to Syracuse, according to national college football writer and transfer portal reporter for CBS Sports and 247Sports Chris Hummer.
Hummer shared the news via social media on Saturday afternoon.
“Boston College DT transfer George Rooks has signed with Syracuse, @mzenitz and I have learned for @247Sports,” said Hummer via X.
The decision comes just one day after Rooks entered the transfer portal.
He spent two seasons with the Eagles where he appeared in 25 games and tallied 55 total tackles (18 solo and 37 assisted), 4.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, five quarterback hits, one pass breakup, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.
In 2024, Rooks was one of the top defensive tackles on the depth chart and appeared in all 13 games for the Eagles which included 11 starts.
Prior to arriving in Chestnut Hill, the Jersey City, N.J., native spent his first two collegiate seasons at Michigan where he primarily played on special teams and worked his way onto the defensive line.
As a prospect, Rooks was a four-star from the class of 2021 that ranked No. 271 nationally, No. 35 in defensive linemen, and No. 6 in the state of N.J., according to 247Sports Composite.
The redshirt senior was one of a handful of Boston College players to enter the transfer portal during the spring window. Other notable names include quarterback Jacobe Robinson and offensive lineman Otto Hess, who both announced their decisions on April 15.
Neither have announced their transfer destination yet.