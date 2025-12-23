Boston College Football DL Accepts Invite to 2026 East West Shrine Bowl

Boston College football defensive lineman Quintayvious Hutchins will be playing in the 2026 East-West Shrine Bowl in January.

The bowl made the announcement that Hutchins accepted his invitation via social media on Monday afternoon.

“Invitation Accepted,” said East-West Shrine Bowl via X. “@BCFootball Edge Quintayvious Hutchins (@QuintayviousHu3) has officially accepted his invite to the East-West Shrine Bowl.”

The Bessemer, Ala., native played five seasons at Boston College from 2021-25. During that time frame, Hutchins notched 73 total tackles (31 solo and 42 assisted), 5.5 sacks, one pass defended, one forced fumble, and one interception.

This past season, the redshirt senior totaled 35 tackles (15 solo and 20 assisted), 3.5 tackles for loss, seven quarterback hits, and two sacks.

He had the fifth-most total tackles, the most quarterback hits, and tied for the second-most sacks in 2025.

As a prospect, Hutchins was a three-star from the class of 2021. The Bessemer City High School product ranked No. 1,439 nationally, No. 78 in EDGEs, and No. 64 in the state of Ala., according to 247Sports Composite.

He was one of 25-players to sign in Boston College’s ‘21 recruiting class. He was in the same recruiting class as wide receiver Lewis Bond, defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku, defensive end Neto Okpala, linebacker Bryce Steele, linebacker Owen McGowan, and former quarterback Emmett Morehead.

The East-West Shrine Bowl takes place annually. This year, the game will be held at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, on Jan. 27, 2026.

Hutchins is one of two players to accept an invitation to a post-season game. Eagles offensive lineman Jude Bowry accepted his invite to the Panini Senior Bowl which will be held on Jan. 31, 2026, at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Ala.

Bowry and offensive lineman Logan Taylor received invites to the East-West Shrine Bowl earlier in the year, however, Hutchins has been the only one to accept.

Last year, three Eagles represented the program in the game, offensive linemen Jack Conley and Drew Kendall and defensive lineman Cam Horsley.

In 2025, Boston College went 2-10 overall and 1-7 in ACC play.

The Eagles earned victories in their season opener against Fordham 66-10 on Aug. 30 and season finale at Syracuse 34-12 on Nov. 29, but lost ten consecutive games in between.

During the skid, Boston College recorded losses to Michigan State 42-40 in double overtime, Stanford 30-20, Cal 28-24, Pitt 48-7, Clemson 41-10, UConn 38-23, Louisville 38-24, No. 11 Notre Dame 25-10, SMU 45-13, and No. 22 Georgia Tech 36-34.

