Three Boston College Players to Compete in 2025 Shrine Bowl
Three Boston College players will compete in the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl on Thursday.
Offensive linemen Jack Conley and Drew Kendall as well as defensive tackle Cam Horsley will play on the West team.
Conley and Horsley were two of four Eagles to receive first round invites in October of 2024 while Kendall accepted his offer in December.
In 2024, Conley and Kendall started on a line that paved the way for 4,754 yards which ranked 12th in the ACC and 51 touchdowns which tied for the fifth-most.
Last season, Horsley appeared in 11 games and tallied 42 total tackles (16 solo and 26 assisted), seven tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, and three pass breakups.
The Shrine Bowl is celebrating its 100th game and will take place on Thursday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network.
Below is the full roster for both teams.
2025 East-West Shrine Bowl Roster:
EAST TEAM (ALPHABETICAL)
Position | Player | School | Year | Height | Weight | Hand | Arm | Wingspan
Tyler Baron, Miami, ER, 6044, 262, 1000, 3278, 8018
Zeek Biggers, Georgia Tech, DT, 6050, 320, 1028, 3500, 8518
Andres Borregales, Miami, PK, 5103, 199, 0818, 2918, 7068
Warren Brinson, Georgia, DT, 6050, 310, 1028, 3418, 8038
Ja'Corey Brooks, Louisville, WR, 6014, 191, 0938, 3158, 7600
Carson Bruener, Washington, LB, 6007, 223, 0948, 3200, 7700
Cobee Bryant, Kansas, CB, 5110, 171, 0878, 3178, 7600
Bryce Cabeldue, Kansas, OT, 6046, 306, 0918, 3248, 8038
Efton Chism, Eastern Washington, WR, 5101, 195, 0918, 3018, 7338
Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan, Oregon State, OT, 6082, 328, 0978, 3578, 8548
Alijah Clark, Syracuse, S, 6004, 188, 0948, 3028, 7618
Dalton Cooper, Oklahoma State, OT, 6054, 323, 0958, 3348, 7978
Tyler Cooper, Minnesota, OT, 6050, 305, 0978, 3238, 8068
Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Arizona, RB, 5104, 206, 0878, 3158, 7638
Fadil Diggs, Syracuse, ER, 6041, 258, 1048, 3358, 7838
Mello Dotson, Kansas, CB, 5117, 190, 0848, 3158, 7718
Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Kentucky, LB, 6002, 246, 0928, 3200, 7818
Joe Evans, UTSA, DT, 6022, 337, 0958, 3400, 8100
Mitchell Evans, Notre Dame, TE, 6052, 256, 0928, 3200, 7718
Rivaldo Fairweather, Auburn, TE, 6031, 246, 0948, 3428, 8318
O'Donnell Fortune, South Carolina, CB, 6005, 188, 0900, 3178, 7658
Zah Frazier, UTSA, CB, 6025, 189, 0828, 3318, 8038
Oronde Gadsden Jr., Syracuse, TE, 6042, 247, 0978, 3358, 8168
Kenneth Grant, Michigan, DT, 6034, 342, 0978, 3328, 8128
Joshua Gray, Oregon State, OG, 6033, 300, 0938, 3200, 7800
Tyron Herring, Delaware, CB, 6010, 202, 0938, 3178, 7668
Joe Huber, Wisconsin, OG, 6043, 308, 0918, 3258, 7958
Montrell Johnson, Florida, RB, 5112, 214, 0918, 3068, 7548
Jalen Kimber, Penn State, CB, 5117, 181, 0900, 3168, 7648
Kai Kroeger, South Carolina, P, 6031, 213, 0900, 3148, 7638
KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Auburn, WR, 6003, 193, 0878, 3318, 7758
Dominic Lovett, Georgia, WR, 5097, 181, 0900, 3148, 7500
Sean Martin, West Virginia, DT, 6052, 289, 1048, 3518, 8400
Brent Matiscik, TCU, LB, 6002, 232, 0838, 3028, 7258
Francisco Mauigoa, Miami, LB, 6014, 231, 1000, 3238, 7658
Kyle McCord, Syracuse, QB, 6025, 224, 0900, 3128, 7378
Kain Medrano, UCLA, LB, 6024, 219, 0878, 3258, 7668
Jackson Meeks, Syracuse, WR, 6017, 216, 0938, 3078, 7638
RJ Mickens, Clemson, S, 6000, 207, 0878, 3248, 7818
Cam Miller, North Dakota State, QB, 6007, 210, 0928, 2978, 7268
Glendon Miller, Maryland, CB, 6020, 196, 0868, 3228, 7748
Nick Nash, San Jose State, WR, 6020, 198, 0868, 3148, 7638
Isaiah Neyor, Nebraska, WR, 6036, 222, 0958, 3478, 8318
Deshawn Pace, UCF, LB, 6010, 208, 0948, 3048, 7348
Chris Paul, Mississippi, LB, 6007, 224, 0928, 3018, 7538
JJ Pegues, Mississippi, DT, 6021, 323, 0928, 3328, 7868
Thomas Perry, Middlebury, OG, 6023, 311, 0918, 3158, 7828
Esa Pole, Washington State, OT, 6052, 320, 0978, 3348, 8138
Elijah Ponder, Cal-Poly, ER, 6023, 257, 1000, 3278, 8018
Antwaun Powell-Ryland, Virginia Tech, 6022, 253, 0928, 3118, 7538
Kaden Prather, Maryland, WR, 6030, 209, 0938, 3178, 7718
Shavon Revel, East Carolina, CB, 6015, 188, 0958, 3258, 7928
Que Robinson, Alabama, LB, 6041, 236, 0958, 3348, 7848
Raheim Sanders, South Carolina, RB, 6000, 224, 0928, 3178, 7638
Marques Sigle, Kansas State, S, 5111, 196, 0928, 3058, 7338
Josh Simon, South Carolina, TE, 6037, 241, 1028, 3400, 8248
Mike Smith, Eastern Kentucky, S, 6007, 213, 0928, 3238, 7718
Payton Thorne, Auburn, QB, 6014, 210, 0938, 3118, 7618
Corey Thornton, Louisville, CB, 6002, 194, 0900, 3278, 7968
Jay Toia, UCLA, DT, 6016, 339, 0978, 3248, 7678
Xavier Truss, Georgia, OT, 6066, 310, 1048, 3338, 8278
Johnny Walker, Missouri, ER, 6025, 246, 1000, 3300, 7938
Gareth Warren, Lindenwood, OG, 6051, 330, 0958, 3358, 7900
Isas Waxter, Villanova, CB, 6007, 212, 0928, 3200, 7748
Theo Wease, Missouri, WR, 6022, 202, 0848, 3228, 7778
Aiden Williams, Minnesota-Duluth, OT, 6055, 314, 0938, 3228, 7948
Jordan Williams, Georgia Tech, OT, 6054, 321, 0958, 3338, 8058
Ben Yurosek, Georgia, TE, 6040, 242, 0938, 3300, 7978
WEST TEAM (ALPHABETICAL)
Position | Player | School | Year | Height | Weight | Hand | Arm | Wingspan
Tommy Akingbesote, Maryland, DT, 6033, 302, 0978, 3418, 8118
Zy Alexander, LSU, CB, 6010, 192, 0928, 3138, 7600
Tyler Batty, BYU, ER, 6050, 269, 0938, 3248, 7938
Tahj Brooks, Texas Tech, RB, 5091, 229, 0918, 3068, 7458
Max Brosmer, Minnesota, QB, 6013, 216, 0928, 3168, 7538
Sam Brown, Miami, WR, 6016, 199, 0928, 3218, 7658
Teddye Buchanan, California, LB, 6017, 236, 0948, 3138, 7438
Chaz Chambliss, Georgia, LB, 6016, 242, 0948, 3138, 7700
Jordan Clark, Notre Dame, S, 5091, 180, 0878, 2918, 7118
Jack Conley, Boston College, OG, 6066, 327, 0968, 3300, 8078
Jalin Conyers, Texas Tech, TE, 6030, 263, 0948, 3358, 7938
Brady Cook, Missouri, QB, 6017, 209, 0928, 3258, 7748
Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson, Florida, OT, 6065, 313, 1038, 3448, 8300
Ethan Downs, Oklahoma, ER, 6035, 272, 1028, 3138, 7658
Luke Elzinga, Oklahoma, P, 6040, 215, 0848, 3300, 7900
Ethan Garbers, UCLA, QB, 6020, 205, 0918, 3178, 7648
Jacolby George, Miami, WR, 5104, 168, 0948, 3218, 7468
Eric Gregory, Arkansas, DT, 6025, 323, 0948, 3300, 8058
Jermari Harris, Iowa, CB, 6001, 185, 0948, 3118, 7438
Jared Harrison-Hunte, SMU, ER, 6030, 291, 0878, 3300, 7968
Gus Hartwig, Purdue, C, 6051, 312, 0968, 3278, 7938
Ahmed Hassanein, Boise State, ER, 6024, 273, 0900, 3238, 7948
Jay Higgins, Iowa, LB, 5116, 226, 0948, 3100, 7378
Traeshon Holden, Oregon, WR, 6014, 203, 0938, 3238, 7818
Garnett Hollis, West Virginia, CB, 6002, 203, 0800, 3200, 7600
Jimmy Horn Jr., Colorado, WR, 5076, 171, 878, 3068, 7448
Cam Horsley, Boston College, DT, 6025, 307, 0928, 3318, 8078
Nash Hutmacher, Nebraska, DT, 6027, 314, 0958, 3138, 7678
Alijah Huzzie, North Carolina, CB, 5092, 194, 0848, 3000, 7278
Ja'Quinden Jackson, Arkansas, RB, 6015, 225, 0948, 3300, 7968
Nash Jones, Texas State, OT, 6037, 314, 1038, 3328, 8258
Drew Kendall, Boston College, C, 6035 304, 928, 3238, 7738
Corey Kiner, Cincinnati, RB, 5084, 212, 0758, 3078, 7378
Luke Lachey, Iowa, TE, 6053, 245, 0948, 3238, 7928
Robert Longerbeam, Rutgers, CB, 5105, 171, 0828, 3178, 7548
Phil Mafah, Clemson, RB, 6002, 238, 0928, 3218
Jason Marshall, Florida, CB, 6001, 202, 0918, 3058, 7418
Chandler Martin, Memphis, LB, 5114, 233, 0958, 3158, 7648
Tim McKay, North Carolina State, OG, 6037, 311, 0948, 3368, 7948
Jabbar Muhammad, Oregon, CB, 5090, 185, 0868, 2900, 7118
Konata Mumpfield, Pittsburgh, WR, 5106, 188, 0848, 2958, 7300
Luke Newman, Michigan State, OG, 6034, 312, 0928, 3068, 7618
Greg Penn, LSU, LB, 6005, 235, 0900, 3118, 7458
Jordan Phillips, Maryland, DT, 6012, 318, 0938, 3228, 8018
Hollin Pierce, Rutgers, OT, 6076, 342, 0968, 3658, 8658
Caden Prieskorn, Mississippi, TE, 6054, 255, 1018, 3300, 7928
Garmon Randolph, Baylor, ER, 6065, 266, 0938, 3428, 8300
Elijah Roberts, SMU, ER, 6032, 290, 1018, 3378, 8200
Carter Runyon, Towson, TE, 6042, 235, 0938, 3318, 8138
Ben Sauls, Pittsburgh, K, 5093, 185, 0938, 2928, 7038
Will Sheppard, Vanderbilt, 6020, 198, 0978, 3228, 7818
Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig, Colorado, S, 5103, 184, 0838, 2958, 7068
Shamari Simmons, Arizona State, CB, Aaron Smith, 6004, 226, 0838, 3228, 7568
Tre Stewart, Jacksonville State, RB, 5087, 186, 0938, 3038, 7200
Trey Wedig, Indiana, OT, 6065, 310, 0968, 3268, 8168
Marcus Wehr, Montana State, OT, 6025, 298, 0838, 3238, 7738
Antwane Wells, Mississippi, WR, 6002, 203, 0838, 3200, 7618
CJ West, Indiana, DT, 6005, 314, 0978, 3148, 7878
La'Johntay Wester, Colorado, WR, 5092, 177, 0818, 2978, 7178
Ricky White, UNLV, WR, 6004, 179, 0878, 3168, 7628
John Williams, Cincinnati, OT, 6033, 324, 1068, 3468, 8218
Josh Wojciechowicz, Colorado School of Mines, 6016, 239, 0968, 3100, 7500
Jackson Woodard, UNLV, LB, 6017, 232, 0878, 3100, 7748
Craig Woodson, California, S, 5116, 202, 0848, 3028, 7538
De'Rickey Wright, Vanderbilt, S, 6031, 214, 858, 3438
