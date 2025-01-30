BC Bulletin

Three Boston College Players to Compete in 2025 Shrine Bowl

The trio will represent the Eagles on Thursday night.

Kim Rankin

Jack Conley (jack_conley_77) via Instagram
Three Boston College players will compete in the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl on Thursday.

Offensive linemen Jack Conley and Drew Kendall as well as defensive tackle Cam Horsley will play on the West team. 

Conley and Horsley were two of four Eagles to receive first round invites in October of 2024 while Kendall accepted his offer in December. 

In 2024, Conley and Kendall started on a line that paved the way for 4,754 yards which ranked 12th in the ACC and 51 touchdowns which tied for the fifth-most.

Last season, Horsley appeared in 11 games and tallied 42 total tackles (16 solo and 26 assisted), seven tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, and three pass breakups. 

The Shrine Bowl is celebrating its 100th game and will take place on Thursday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network. 

Below is the full roster for both teams. 

2025 East-West Shrine Bowl Roster:

EAST TEAM (ALPHABETICAL)

Position | Player | School | Year | Height | Weight | Hand | Arm | Wingspan

Tyler Baron, Miami, ER, 6044, 262, 1000, 3278, 8018

Zeek Biggers, Georgia Tech, DT, 6050, 320, 1028, 3500, 8518

Andres Borregales, Miami, PK, 5103, 199, 0818, 2918, 7068

Warren Brinson, Georgia, DT, 6050, 310, 1028, 3418, 8038

Ja'Corey Brooks, Louisville, WR, 6014, 191, 0938, 3158, 7600

Carson Bruener, Washington, LB, 6007, 223, 0948, 3200, 7700

Cobee Bryant, Kansas, CB, 5110, 171, 0878, 3178, 7600

Bryce Cabeldue, Kansas, OT, 6046, 306, 0918, 3248, 8038

Efton Chism, Eastern Washington, WR, 5101, 195, 0918, 3018, 7338

Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan, Oregon State, OT, 6082, 328, 0978, 3578, 8548

Alijah Clark, Syracuse, S, 6004, 188, 0948, 3028, 7618

Dalton Cooper, Oklahoma State, OT, 6054, 323, 0958, 3348, 7978

Tyler Cooper, Minnesota, OT, 6050, 305, 0978, 3238, 8068

Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Arizona, RB, 5104, 206, 0878, 3158, 7638

Fadil Diggs, Syracuse, ER, 6041, 258, 1048, 3358, 7838

Mello Dotson, Kansas, CB, 5117, 190, 0848, 3158, 7718

Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Kentucky, LB, 6002, 246, 0928, 3200, 7818

Joe Evans, UTSA, DT, 6022, 337, 0958, 3400, 8100

Mitchell Evans, Notre Dame, TE, 6052, 256, 0928, 3200, 7718

Rivaldo Fairweather, Auburn, TE, 6031, 246, 0948, 3428, 8318

O'Donnell Fortune, South Carolina, CB, 6005, 188, 0900, 3178, 7658

Zah Frazier, UTSA, CB, 6025, 189, 0828, 3318, 8038

Oronde Gadsden Jr., Syracuse, TE, 6042, 247, 0978, 3358, 8168

Kenneth Grant, Michigan, DT, 6034, 342, 0978, 3328, 8128

Joshua Gray, Oregon State, OG, 6033, 300, 0938, 3200, 7800

Tyron Herring, Delaware, CB, 6010, 202, 0938, 3178, 7668

Joe Huber, Wisconsin, OG, 6043, 308, 0918, 3258, 7958

Montrell Johnson, Florida, RB, 5112, 214, 0918, 3068, 7548

Jalen Kimber, Penn State, CB, 5117, 181, 0900, 3168, 7648

Kai Kroeger, South Carolina, P, 6031, 213, 0900, 3148, 7638

KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Auburn, WR, 6003, 193, 0878, 3318, 7758

Dominic Lovett, Georgia, WR, 5097, 181, 0900, 3148, 7500

Sean Martin, West Virginia, DT, 6052, 289, 1048, 3518, 8400

Brent Matiscik, TCU, LB, 6002, 232, 0838, 3028, 7258

Francisco Mauigoa, Miami, LB, 6014, 231, 1000, 3238, 7658

Kyle McCord, Syracuse, QB, 6025, 224, 0900, 3128, 7378

Kain Medrano, UCLA, LB, 6024, 219, 0878, 3258, 7668

Jackson Meeks, Syracuse, WR, 6017, 216, 0938, 3078, 7638

RJ Mickens, Clemson, S, 6000, 207, 0878, 3248, 7818

Cam Miller, North Dakota State, QB, 6007, 210, 0928, 2978, 7268

Glendon Miller, Maryland, CB, 6020, 196, 0868, 3228, 7748

Nick Nash, San Jose State, WR, 6020, 198, 0868, 3148, 7638

Isaiah Neyor, Nebraska, WR, 6036, 222, 0958, 3478, 8318

Deshawn Pace, UCF, LB, 6010, 208, 0948, 3048, 7348

Chris Paul, Mississippi, LB, 6007, 224, 0928, 3018, 7538

JJ Pegues, Mississippi, DT, 6021, 323, 0928, 3328, 7868

Thomas Perry, Middlebury, OG, 6023, 311, 0918, 3158, 7828

Esa Pole, Washington State, OT, 6052, 320, 0978, 3348, 8138

Elijah Ponder, Cal-Poly, ER, 6023, 257, 1000, 3278, 8018

Antwaun Powell-Ryland, Virginia Tech, 6022, 253, 0928, 3118, 7538

Kaden Prather, Maryland, WR, 6030, 209, 0938, 3178, 7718

Shavon Revel, East Carolina, CB, 6015, 188, 0958, 3258, 7928

Que Robinson, Alabama, LB, 6041, 236, 0958, 3348, 7848

Raheim Sanders, South Carolina, RB, 6000, 224, 0928, 3178, 7638

Marques Sigle, Kansas State, S, 5111, 196, 0928, 3058, 7338

Josh Simon, South Carolina, TE, 6037, 241, 1028, 3400, 8248

Mike Smith, Eastern Kentucky, S, 6007, 213, 0928, 3238, 7718

Payton Thorne, Auburn, QB, 6014, 210, 0938, 3118, 7618

Corey Thornton, Louisville, CB, 6002, 194, 0900, 3278, 7968

Jay Toia, UCLA, DT, 6016, 339, 0978, 3248, 7678

Xavier Truss, Georgia, OT, 6066, 310, 1048, 3338, 8278

Johnny Walker, Missouri, ER, 6025, 246, 1000, 3300, 7938

Gareth Warren, Lindenwood, OG, 6051, 330, 0958, 3358, 7900

Isas Waxter, Villanova, CB, 6007, 212, 0928, 3200, 7748

Theo Wease, Missouri, WR, 6022, 202, 0848, 3228, 7778

Aiden Williams, Minnesota-Duluth, OT, 6055, 314, 0938, 3228, 7948

Jordan Williams, Georgia Tech, OT, 6054, 321, 0958, 3338, 8058

Ben Yurosek, Georgia, TE, 6040, 242, 0938, 3300, 7978

WEST TEAM (ALPHABETICAL)

Position | Player | School | Year | Height | Weight | Hand | Arm | Wingspan

Tommy Akingbesote, Maryland, DT, 6033, 302, 0978, 3418, 8118

Zy Alexander, LSU, CB, 6010, 192, 0928, 3138, 7600

Tyler Batty, BYU, ER, 6050, 269, 0938, 3248, 7938

Tahj Brooks, Texas Tech, RB, 5091, 229, 0918, 3068, 7458

Max Brosmer, Minnesota, QB, 6013, 216, 0928, 3168, 7538

Sam Brown, Miami, WR, 6016, 199, 0928, 3218, 7658

Teddye Buchanan, California, LB, 6017, 236, 0948, 3138, 7438

Chaz Chambliss, Georgia, LB, 6016, 242, 0948, 3138, 7700

Jordan Clark, Notre Dame, S, 5091, 180, 0878, 2918, 7118

Jack Conley, Boston College, OG, 6066, 327, 0968, 3300, 8078

Jalin Conyers, Texas Tech, TE, 6030, 263, 0948, 3358, 7938

Brady Cook, Missouri, QB, 6017, 209, 0928, 3258, 7748

Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson, Florida, OT, 6065, 313, 1038, 3448, 8300

Ethan Downs, Oklahoma, ER, 6035, 272, 1028, 3138, 7658

Luke Elzinga, Oklahoma, P, 6040, 215, 0848, 3300, 7900

Ethan Garbers, UCLA, QB, 6020, 205, 0918, 3178, 7648

Jacolby George, Miami, WR, 5104, 168, 0948, 3218, 7468

Eric Gregory, Arkansas, DT, 6025, 323, 0948, 3300, 8058

Jermari Harris, Iowa, CB, 6001, 185, 0948, 3118, 7438

Jared Harrison-Hunte, SMU, ER, 6030, 291, 0878, 3300, 7968

Gus Hartwig, Purdue, C, 6051, 312, 0968, 3278, 7938

Ahmed Hassanein, Boise State, ER, 6024, 273, 0900, 3238, 7948

Jay Higgins, Iowa, LB, 5116, 226, 0948, 3100, 7378

Traeshon Holden, Oregon, WR, 6014, 203, 0938, 3238, 7818

Garnett Hollis, West Virginia, CB, 6002, 203, 0800, 3200, 7600

Jimmy Horn Jr., Colorado, WR, 5076, 171, 878, 3068, 7448

Cam Horsley, Boston College, DT, 6025, 307, 0928, 3318, 8078

Nash Hutmacher, Nebraska, DT, 6027, 314, 0958, 3138, 7678

Alijah Huzzie, North Carolina, CB, 5092, 194, 0848, 3000, 7278

Ja'Quinden Jackson, Arkansas, RB, 6015, 225, 0948, 3300, 7968

Nash Jones, Texas State, OT, 6037, 314, 1038, 3328, 8258

Drew Kendall, Boston College, C, 6035 304, 928, 3238, 7738

Corey Kiner, Cincinnati, RB, 5084, 212, 0758, 3078, 7378

Luke Lachey, Iowa, TE, 6053, 245, 0948, 3238, 7928

Robert Longerbeam, Rutgers, CB, 5105, 171, 0828, 3178, 7548

Phil Mafah, Clemson, RB, 6002, 238, 0928, 3218

Jason Marshall, Florida, CB, 6001, 202, 0918, 3058, 7418

Chandler Martin, Memphis, LB, 5114, 233, 0958, 3158, 7648

Tim McKay, North Carolina State, OG, 6037, 311, 0948, 3368, 7948

Jabbar Muhammad, Oregon, CB, 5090, 185, 0868, 2900, 7118

Konata Mumpfield, Pittsburgh, WR, 5106, 188, 0848, 2958, 7300

Luke Newman, Michigan State, OG, 6034, 312, 0928, 3068, 7618

Greg Penn, LSU, LB, 6005, 235, 0900, 3118, 7458

Jordan Phillips, Maryland, DT, 6012, 318, 0938, 3228, 8018

Hollin Pierce, Rutgers, OT, 6076, 342, 0968, 3658, 8658

Caden Prieskorn, Mississippi, TE, 6054, 255, 1018, 3300, 7928

Garmon Randolph, Baylor, ER, 6065, 266, 0938, 3428, 8300

Elijah Roberts, SMU, ER, 6032, 290, 1018, 3378, 8200

Carter Runyon, Towson, TE, 6042, 235, 0938, 3318, 8138

Ben Sauls, Pittsburgh, K, 5093, 185, 0938, 2928, 7038

Will Sheppard, Vanderbilt, 6020, 198, 0978, 3228, 7818

Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig, Colorado, S, 5103, 184, 0838, 2958, 7068

Shamari Simmons, Arizona State, CB, Aaron Smith, 6004, 226, 0838, 3228, 7568

Tre Stewart, Jacksonville State, RB, 5087, 186, 0938, 3038, 7200

Trey Wedig, Indiana, OT, 6065, 310, 0968, 3268, 8168

Marcus Wehr, Montana State, OT, 6025, 298, 0838, 3238, 7738

Antwane Wells, Mississippi, WR, 6002, 203, 0838, 3200, 7618

CJ West, Indiana, DT, 6005, 314, 0978, 3148, 7878

La'Johntay Wester, Colorado, WR, 5092, 177, 0818, 2978, 7178

Ricky White, UNLV, WR, 6004, 179, 0878, 3168, 7628

John Williams, Cincinnati, OT, 6033, 324, 1068, 3468, 8218

Josh Wojciechowicz, Colorado School of Mines, 6016, 239, 0968, 3100, 7500

Jackson Woodard, UNLV, LB, 6017, 232, 0878, 3100, 7748

Craig Woodson, California, S, 5116, 202, 0848, 3028, 7538

De'Rickey Wright, Vanderbilt, S, 6031, 214, 858, 3438

