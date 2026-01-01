SI

Northwestern to Hire UCLA Interim OC Jerry Neuheisel as Quarterbacks Coach

He will reunite with new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly.

Mike McDaniel

UCLA interim offensive coordinator Jerry Neuheisel will become the next quarterbacks coach at Northwestern.
UCLA interim offensive coordinator Jerry Neuheisel will become the next quarterbacks coach at Northwestern. / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
In this story:

Northwestern is hiring Jerry Neuheisel as its new quarterbacks coach, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.

Neuheisel will be reunited with Chip Kelly, who was hired as Northwestern's offensive coordinator earlier this week under head coach David Braun. Neuheisel served as an offensive assistant under Kelly at UCLA, and remained on staff under Deshaun Foster when Kelly resigned to take the Ohio State offensive coordinator job two seasons ago.

Neuheisel coached tight ends under Foster and took over as the interim offensive coordinator under interim head coach Tim Skipper when Foster was fired in September.

The 33-year-old Neuheisel has spent his entire coaching career at UCLA, aside from a one-year stint as a quality control coach at Texas A&M in 2016, which was his first season in the profession. He is a UCLA alum, having played quarterback at the school from 2012-15.

More College Football on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/College Football