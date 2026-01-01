Northwestern to Hire UCLA Interim OC Jerry Neuheisel as Quarterbacks Coach
Northwestern is hiring Jerry Neuheisel as its new quarterbacks coach, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.
Neuheisel will be reunited with Chip Kelly, who was hired as Northwestern's offensive coordinator earlier this week under head coach David Braun. Neuheisel served as an offensive assistant under Kelly at UCLA, and remained on staff under Deshaun Foster when Kelly resigned to take the Ohio State offensive coordinator job two seasons ago.
Neuheisel coached tight ends under Foster and took over as the interim offensive coordinator under interim head coach Tim Skipper when Foster was fired in September.
The 33-year-old Neuheisel has spent his entire coaching career at UCLA, aside from a one-year stint as a quality control coach at Texas A&M in 2016, which was his first season in the profession. He is a UCLA alum, having played quarterback at the school from 2012-15.