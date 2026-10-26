Boston College Football Earns Trio of ACC Awards Post Georgia Tech Win

After its 49-27 blowout of Georgia Tech on the road Saturday, the Boston College football program saw three of its players receive ACC Player of the Week honors, given out each week of the regular season.

Sophomore Bo MacCormack III picked up running back of the week honors, redshirt sophomore Charlie Comella earned defensive back of the week honors, and redshirt sophomore Veguer Jean-Jumeau was tabbed offensive lineman of the week.

The series of awards for three of the Eagles’ blossoming young talents is no surprise, as they all had dominant performances en route to the demolition of the Yellow Jackets.

MacCormack had the best game of his career by far, totaling 155 yards with three scores on the ground (7, 2, 19 yards) on 20 rushing attempts, good for an average of 7.8 yards per carry.

Hat trick

Congrats @BoMaccormack on being named ACC RB of the Week pic.twitter.com/DtNxhVMK7P — Boston College Football (@BCFootball) October 26, 2026

Of course, that production did not come solely from MacCormack’s individual efforts, as the offensive line also played a crucial factor — both in terms of run blocking and protection — and Jean-Jumeau at left tackle contributed massively to the unit’s success in those realms.

Paving the way

Congrats Juju on being named ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week pic.twitter.com/xhiC8AA4nM — Boston College Football (@BCFootball) October 26, 2026

BC quarterback Mason McKenzie was only sacked once in the win, and the Eagles generated 500 total yards of offense, including 399 on the ground, which is the most since Nov. 2, 2019 against Syracuse, when former running back AJ Dillon ran for 242 yards and three touchdowns on 35 carries (as a team, the Eagles totaled 496 rushing yards in that game).

On the defensive side, Comella came up big with two second-half interceptions, one of which he returned for a 47-yard pick six to extend BC’s lead to 42-20 with 8:10 left in regulation.

Ever since he made the position switch from safety to cornerback just a few games into the season, Comella’s stock has risen each game, and he has truly morphed into one of the more lock-down defensive backs in the league.

Playmaker

Congrats @charliecomella4 on being named ACC DB of the Week pic.twitter.com/4T24eG5ruu — Boston College Football (@BCFootball) October 26, 2026

As a defense, the Eagles lead the ACC in total interceptions with 10, four of which belong to just Comella — which ranks third in the conference behind Louisville’s Kaleb Beasley and California’s Kingston Lopa, who have five apiece.

Comella additionally tallied five tackles, all solos, in the game, the outcome of which took BC’s record to above .500 (4-3) for the first time this year, and to .500 (2-2) in the ACC for the first time as well.

This upcoming Saturday, the Eagles will visit Duke (5-2, 2-2) in Durham, N.C., for a 12:00 p.m. ET matchup.

BC returns home to face Florida State at Alumni Stadium at the same time on Nov. 7, which is Veterans/Military Appreciation Day.

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