Cowboys vs. Eagles Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Monday Night Football in NFL Week 7

The final game in Week 7 of the NFL season is a classic NFC East showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles.

Both teams have had their issues so far in 2026. The Dallas Cowboys' defense seemingly hasn't improved from last season and is once again the worst unit in the NFL. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles won a few games early in the season, but are now dealing with a plethora of injuries, including Jalen Hurts, who will be sidelined for the rest of the year.

With that being said, we can still try to cash in on a few touchdown bets for the Monday Night Football matchup. Let's take a look at three of my favorites.

Cowboys vs. Eagles Best Touchdown Bets

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Jake Ferguson Anytime Touchdown (+280)

Ryan Flourney Anytime Touchdown (+310)

Tanner McKee Anytime Touchdown (+600)

Jake Ferguson Anytime Touchdown (+280)

Jake Ferguson may not have as many receptions or yards as the Cowboys' wide receivers, but he has been a trusty red zone target for Dak Prescott. He already has three touchdowns this year, and now he gets to face an Eagles defense that has allowed 290 total yards and two touchdowns to opposing tight ends already this season. Ferguson is worth a bet at +280.

Ryan Flourney Anytime Touchdown (+310)

Ryan Flourney is the clear No. 3 option in the Cowboys' passing offense and has been far more effective this season than you'd think in an offense that has both George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb. He has 23 receptions for 234 yards and a touchdown. The fact that the Eagles are dealing with some defensive injuries could open things up for him even more as the Cowboys try to attack the lack of depth in the Eagles' secondary.

Tanner McKee Anytime Touchdown (+600)

Tanner McKee isn't exactly known as a mobile quarterback, but I wouldn't be surprised if he decides to take off and score himself in this game. The Dallas defense has done a horrific job of defending quarterbacks in the running game this season. They have given up 223 rushing yards to opposing quarterbacks, which is the most in the NFL by almost 50 yards. Let's take a shot at McKee scoring at 6-1 odds.

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