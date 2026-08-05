Boston College Football 2026 Top 20 Player Rankings: No. 12

Next on our ranking of Boston College football’s top 20 players heading into 2026 is a local player who served as the primary backup to Turbo Richard last year in the backfield.

This player could still technically be the secondary option for running backs this season, but his potential is extremely high, and the coaching staff is big on what he is capable of.

That player is sophomore Bo MacCormack III.

Here is why he makes the list at No. 12:

No. 12: Sophomore RB Bo MacCormack III

A product of Buckingham Browne and Nichols (BB&N), a prep school just 30 minutes down the road from BC, MacCormack epitomizes the gritty type of football player that keeps his head down and leads by example.

MacCormack finished his high school career as the all-time leading rusher in Massachusetts state history, totaling 6,699 career rushing yards and 100 career rushing touchdowns.

He was the League MVP his senior year, in which he totaled 1,625 yards en route to first-team all-league and first-team all-conference honors as well, and was tabbed the NEPSAC Class A Player of the Year his junior year, in which he amassed over 2,100 all-purpose yards.

MacCormack was actually named after the legendary Bo Jackson, so he was quite literally destined to be a running back ever since birth.

As a true freshman last year, his opportunities were mostly limited to reserve play, and he only carried the ball 15 times for 43 yards and a touchdown. He was more heavily featured in the special-teams arena, notching 124 yards on seven kickoff returns, including a long of 23 yards.

But he is expected to play a much larger role in the Eagles’ offense this year, which will likely feature a run-heavy approach due to the dual-threat nature of quarterback Mason McKenzie, including the addition of Liberty transfer Evan Dickens, who ranked top 10 in the nation last year in rushing yards and touchdowns.

MacCormack’s style of play revolves around consistent effort and putting his entire body on the line, so it will be easy for fans to get behind him once they see him get an increased share of the ball during games.

While Dickens might steal some of the spotlight away from MacCormack in the running game, he is still one of the top offensive threats that BC possesses this year, and it will be an exciting year to watch him grow both on and off the field.

Meet the Player: Bo MacCormack III

Position: Running back

Year: Sophomore

Hometown: Westford, Mass.

High School: Buckingham Browne & Nichols

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 200 lbs.

Number: 24

Additional info: BC flipped MacCormack’s commitment from Syracuse, and the last game of his high school career was actually played at Alumni Stadium.

This is the ninth story in Boston College Eagles On SI's summer preview series of Boston College football's top 20 players (and honorable mentions) heading into the program's third year under head coach Bill O'Brien. Ensuing stories will be published throughout August.

Top 20:

12. So. RB Bo MacCormack III

13. R-So. LB Bodie Kahoun

14. R-So. CB Syair Torrence

15. R-So. DE Demetrius Ballard

16. Sr. CB Max Tucker

17. R-Jr. DL KJ Sampson

18. R-Sr. DL Onye Nwosisi

19. R-Jr. WR Reed Swanson

20. R-Jr. C Michael Crounse

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