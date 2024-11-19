Boston College Football Head Coach Bill O’Brien Gives Injury Update on Max Tucker, Bryquice Brown
Boston College Eagles football head coach Bill O’Brien provided an injury update on defensive backs Max Tucker and Bryquice Brown after practice on Tuesday.
“Day-to-day,” said O’Brien. “Definitely day-to-day. Doing better, but not sure yet. Trending in the right direction though.”
Tucker and Brown both exited Boston College’s game against No. 14 SMU on Saturday afternoon and did not return.
So far this season, Brown has appeared in seven games and tallied 13 total tackles (ten solo and three assisted).
Tucker has had a standout season. Through ten games, he has tallied 25 total tackles (18 solo and seven assisted), two pass breakups, two interceptions for 58 yards, and one fumble recovery.
The Eagles have dealt with multiple injuries throughout the season. Cornerback Amari Jackson (ACL) and linebacker Owen McGowan (upper-body) are both out for the season while linebacker Kam Arnold (upper-body) and running back Turbo Richard (ankle) have missed Boston College’s last three games.
An update has not been provided on the pair and their status for the Eagles game against UNC on Saturday has yet to be revealed.
O’Brien also discussed how battling injuries have opened up opportunities for other players on the team to step up.
“I talked to the team just now at the end of practice about opportunities,” said O’Brien. “A lot of guys, based on injuries and things like that, are going to have opportunities to play and that’s kind of what it’s about in football… We have a lot of guys that have great opportunities here to play late in the season and really want them to take advantage of it.”
The Eagles and Tar Heels square off on Saturday afternoon at Alumni Stadium. Kickoff is set for noon ET on The CW.