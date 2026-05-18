Three Boston College Baseball Players Earn All-ACC Honors

Three Boston College baseball players have earned All-ACC honors for this season.

Pitcher A.J. Colarusso and first baseman Nick Wang were named to the All-ACC Third Team while third baseman Luke Gallo made the All-Freshman Team.

During the regular season, Colarusso made 14 starts, primarily as the first starter in the Eagles’ rotation, and allowed 71 hits, 44 runs (33 earned), walked 21 batters, and struck out 66 in 71 innings of work. He also notched a 5-3 record and 4.18 ERA.

Wang started in all 56 games of BC’s 36-20 campaign and rotated between the second and third hitter in the lineup. Offensively, he tallied a .306 batting average, 63 hits, 11 doubles, one triple, 16 home runs, batted 61 runs in, drew 37 walks, and stole 11 bases.

He led the team in home runs, runs batted in, and drawn walks.

Gallo had a stellar freshman campaign for the Eagles. He earned the spot as Boston College’s starting third baseman at the beginning of the season and made 45 starts in 50 games played. At the plate, he recorded a .336 batting average, 50 hits, eight doubles, one triple, a pair of home runs, batted 36 runs in, drew 18 walks, and stole nine bases.

As for the ACC’s annual awards, Louisville’s Tague Davis won Player of the Year, Florida State’s Wes Mendes was named Pitcher of the Year, Georgia Tech’s Vahn Lackey was given Defensive Player of the Year, UNC’s Caden Glauber was named Freshman of the Year, and Georgia Tech’s James Ramsey was awarded Coach of the Year.

Below is the full list of conference awards and honors.

2026 ACC Baseball Awards:

Player of the Year: Tague Davis, Louisville

Pitcher of the Year: Wes Mendes, Florida State

Defensive Player of the Year: Vahn Lackey, Georgia Tech

Freshman of the Year: Caden Glauber, North Carolina

Coach of the Year: James Ramsey, Georgia Tech

First Team All-ACC

Wes Mendes, SP, Florida State

Jarren Advincula, 2B, Georgia Tech

Drew Burress, OF, Georgia Tech

Carson Kerce, SS, Georgia Tech

Vahn Lackey, C, Georgia Tech

Ryan Zuckerman, 3B, Georgia Tech

Tague Davis, 1B, Louisville

Zion Rose, OF, Louisville

Jason DeCaro, SP, North Carolina

Caden Glauber, RP, North Carolina

Owen Hull, OF, North Carolina

Jake Schaffner, SS, North Carolina

Jack Radel, SP, Notre Dame

Bino Watters, DH/UT, Notre Dame

Lorenzo Carrier, OF, Pitt

Chris Levonas, SP, Wake Forest

Second Team All-ACC

Gavin Eddy, SP, California

Jacob Jarrell, DH/UT, Clemson

Tate Mckee, SP, Georgia Tech

Daniel Cuvet, 3B, Miami

Rob Evans, SP, Miami

Alex Sosa, C, Miami

Derek Williams, OF, Miami

Walker McDuffie, RP, North Carolina

Rett Johnson, OF, NC State

Luke Nixon, 2B, NC State

Mark Quatrani, C, Notre Dame

Caden Dulin, SS, Pitt

Teddy Tokheim, OF, Stanford

AJ Gracia, OF, Virginia

Brett Renfrow, SP, Virginia Tech

Kade Lewis, 1B, Wake Forest

Third Team All-ACC

A.J. Colarusso, SP, Boston College

Nick Wang, 1B, Boston College

Nate Savoie, OF, Clemson

John Abraham, RP, Florida State

Trey Beard, SP, Florida State

Brayden Dowd, OF, Florida State

Bayram Hot, 3B, Louisville

Gavin Gallaher, 2B, North Carolina

Ryan Lynch, SP, North Carolina

Macon Winslow, C, North Carolina

Ty Head, OF, NC State

Sherman Johnson, 3B, NC State

Eric Becker, SS, Virginia

Luke Costello, OF, Wake Forest

Dalton Wentz, 3B, Wake Forest

Javar Williams, OF, Wake Forest

All-Freshman Team

Luke Gallo, 3B, Boston College

Jett Kenady, SS, California

Brendon Bennett, RP, Clemson

Danny Nelson, RP, Clemson

John Stuetzer, OF, Florida State

Griffin Crain, OF, Louisville

Alonzo Alvarez, DH/UT, Miami

Caden Glauber, RP, North Carolina

Rett Johnson, OF, NC State

Teddy Tokheim, OF, Stanford

Ethan Ball, 2B, Virginia Tech

Evan Jones, RP, Wake Forest

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