Three Boston College Baseball Players Earn All-ACC Honors
Three Boston College baseball players have earned All-ACC honors for this season.
Pitcher A.J. Colarusso and first baseman Nick Wang were named to the All-ACC Third Team while third baseman Luke Gallo made the All-Freshman Team.
During the regular season, Colarusso made 14 starts, primarily as the first starter in the Eagles’ rotation, and allowed 71 hits, 44 runs (33 earned), walked 21 batters, and struck out 66 in 71 innings of work. He also notched a 5-3 record and 4.18 ERA.
Wang started in all 56 games of BC’s 36-20 campaign and rotated between the second and third hitter in the lineup. Offensively, he tallied a .306 batting average, 63 hits, 11 doubles, one triple, 16 home runs, batted 61 runs in, drew 37 walks, and stole 11 bases.
He led the team in home runs, runs batted in, and drawn walks.
Gallo had a stellar freshman campaign for the Eagles. He earned the spot as Boston College’s starting third baseman at the beginning of the season and made 45 starts in 50 games played. At the plate, he recorded a .336 batting average, 50 hits, eight doubles, one triple, a pair of home runs, batted 36 runs in, drew 18 walks, and stole nine bases.
As for the ACC’s annual awards, Louisville’s Tague Davis won Player of the Year, Florida State’s Wes Mendes was named Pitcher of the Year, Georgia Tech’s Vahn Lackey was given Defensive Player of the Year, UNC’s Caden Glauber was named Freshman of the Year, and Georgia Tech’s James Ramsey was awarded Coach of the Year.
Below is the full list of conference awards and honors.
2026 ACC Baseball Awards:
Player of the Year: Tague Davis, Louisville
Pitcher of the Year: Wes Mendes, Florida State
Defensive Player of the Year: Vahn Lackey, Georgia Tech
Freshman of the Year: Caden Glauber, North Carolina
Coach of the Year: James Ramsey, Georgia Tech
First Team All-ACC
Wes Mendes, SP, Florida State
Jarren Advincula, 2B, Georgia Tech
Drew Burress, OF, Georgia Tech
Carson Kerce, SS, Georgia Tech
Vahn Lackey, C, Georgia Tech
Ryan Zuckerman, 3B, Georgia Tech
Tague Davis, 1B, Louisville
Zion Rose, OF, Louisville
Jason DeCaro, SP, North Carolina
Caden Glauber, RP, North Carolina
Owen Hull, OF, North Carolina
Jake Schaffner, SS, North Carolina
Jack Radel, SP, Notre Dame
Bino Watters, DH/UT, Notre Dame
Lorenzo Carrier, OF, Pitt
Chris Levonas, SP, Wake Forest
Second Team All-ACC
Gavin Eddy, SP, California
Jacob Jarrell, DH/UT, Clemson
Tate Mckee, SP, Georgia Tech
Daniel Cuvet, 3B, Miami
Rob Evans, SP, Miami
Alex Sosa, C, Miami
Derek Williams, OF, Miami
Walker McDuffie, RP, North Carolina
Rett Johnson, OF, NC State
Luke Nixon, 2B, NC State
Mark Quatrani, C, Notre Dame
Caden Dulin, SS, Pitt
Teddy Tokheim, OF, Stanford
AJ Gracia, OF, Virginia
Brett Renfrow, SP, Virginia Tech
Kade Lewis, 1B, Wake Forest
Third Team All-ACC
A.J. Colarusso, SP, Boston College
Nick Wang, 1B, Boston College
Nate Savoie, OF, Clemson
John Abraham, RP, Florida State
Trey Beard, SP, Florida State
Brayden Dowd, OF, Florida State
Bayram Hot, 3B, Louisville
Gavin Gallaher, 2B, North Carolina
Ryan Lynch, SP, North Carolina
Macon Winslow, C, North Carolina
Ty Head, OF, NC State
Sherman Johnson, 3B, NC State
Eric Becker, SS, Virginia
Luke Costello, OF, Wake Forest
Dalton Wentz, 3B, Wake Forest
Javar Williams, OF, Wake Forest
All-Freshman Team
Luke Gallo, 3B, Boston College
Jett Kenady, SS, California
Brendon Bennett, RP, Clemson
Danny Nelson, RP, Clemson
John Stuetzer, OF, Florida State
Griffin Crain, OF, Louisville
Alonzo Alvarez, DH/UT, Miami
Caden Glauber, RP, North Carolina
Rett Johnson, OF, NC State
Teddy Tokheim, OF, Stanford
Ethan Ball, 2B, Virginia Tech
Evan Jones, RP, Wake Forest
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Kim Rankin is the lead writer for Boston College On SI. The 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.Follow kmrankin1