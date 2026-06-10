Boston College Football Hosts Eighth Annual Field of Dreams Event With Beautiful Lives Project

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Boston College football is still well in its offseason, however the team got together to put on a special event for the community.

On Wednesday afternoon, the program hosted its eighth annual Field of Dreams event inside Fish Field House with the Beautiful Lives Project.

Some footage from Boston College football’s Field of Dreams event with the Beautiful Lives Project. pic.twitter.com/mmIt6r0D7z — Kim Rankin (@kmrankin1) June 10, 2026

During the hour-long event, participants were able to compete in multiple different drills led by Boston College players and coaches. Some of the drills included throwing the football at a target, scoring a touchdown and showing off their celebration dance, and kicking a field goal.

“Honestly, anytime you can give back to the community and do things with your team, I mean, it's a great opportunity and I'm happy that we were able to do it,” said Eagles linebacker Anthony Palano on the event. “I love how we all came out here. We all have good energy. I mean, I know these kids, people, adults love them. They love coming out and doing this. It makes their day, makes their week. So anytime we get the opportunity to do something like this, we love doing it.”

Boston College head coach Bill O’Brien spoke highly of the players that chose to lead the event and how it helps emphasize the identity of the program.

“Yeah, I think so,” said O’Brien. “I mean, I think that this is a big part of what we do, right? These guys, like, you don't really even have to ask them to be here. They want to be here. They love being here. They know what it means to give back to the community. They know what it means to help people that maybe aren't quite as fortunate, quite as healthy as they are. Our guys love this. I think that's what we've tried to do, to bring in guys that are good football players that understand the value of this education, but also know, most importantly, that it's important to give back, and that's what they're doing.”

Boston College football head coach Bill O’Brien at the Field of Dreams event this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/CJXr6ntLle — Kim Rankin (@kmrankin1) June 10, 2026

O’Brien also talked about the Beautiful Lives Project which is an organization that allows people with disabilities to participate in sporting and other community events.

“I love this organization, Beautiful Lives,” said O’Brien. “I think Tony does a great job with this organization. I love the different ranges of ages. We have young people, have older people. I think the energy that it brings to these people is incredible. The energy it gives our team. There's no doubt that we wanted to keep this going. I think this is what BC is all about, giving back. Like I said earlier, a man and a woman for others, that's what BC is. Boston College walks the walk on that. We do not just talk the talk on that. We do things because we enjoy doing it. We love giving back. It's a big part of it.”

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