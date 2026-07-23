Boston College Football 2026 Top 20 Player Rankings: No. 16

On this next edition of ranking Boston College football’s top 20 players heading into 2026, we arrive at a player whose overall experience at BC trumps the majority of the roster.

He is also a former local recruit who hails from Hyde Park, which is approximately just 20 minutes away from the school.

And if there is one trait that sets him apart from his teammates, it is that he is arguably the biggest trash-talker on the team.

Please welcome Max Tucker.

No. 16: Senior CB Max Tucker

If you can’t hear Tucker when attending a BC football practice, something is probably wrong.

Defensive backs are already known for their boisterous attitude, but Tucker takes it to a different level — even when it’s not him that’s making a play or on the field.

While he’s had his fair share of ups and downs, the Catholic Memorial product has been a rock for the Eagles ever since he joined the program in 2023, and his consistent effort and ability to stay healthy is worth mentioning.

In the last two seasons alone, Tucker has played a combined 24 games with 17 starts, in which he totaled 55 tackles, four pass breakups, and three interceptions, along with a fumble recovery, field-goal block, and tackle for loss.

He is a player that prides himself on aggressiveness, goes for the big hit — sometimes to a fault — and lifts up his teammates in a manner that is contagious and ego-boosting. It’s one of those things where if it weren’t for Tucker, the DBs room would not be what it is. He is such a core element of that group, and it would be lost without him, as would the rest of the team.

BC has a handful of younger DBs who need to develop, such as Marcus Upton, Marcelous Townsend, TJ Green, Charlie Comella, and Njita Sinkala, to name a few, and Tucker is probably the best example in that room of what BC’s coaching staff is looking for in a player.

His loyalty to the program is something all coaches want for younger players to look up to, and there aren’t many players who have shown that level of it more so than Tucker.

Whether or not he is named a captain, he is a leader of this team, through and through.

Meet the Player: Max Tucker

Position: Cornerback

Year: Senior

Hometown: Hyde Park, Mass.

High School: Catholic Memorial

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 190 lbs.

Additional info: Tucker helped Catholic Memorial to back-to-back Division 2 State Championships in 2021 and 2022 alongside several other players on BC’s current roster, one of them being wide receiver Jaedn Skeete. He only allowed 10 catches over a three-year span as a starter.

This is the fifth story in Boston College Eagles On SI's summer preview series of Boston College football's top 20 players (and honorable mentions) heading into the program's third year under head coach Bill O'Brien. Ensuing stories will be published throughout July and August.

Top 20:

16. Sr. CB Max Tucker

17. R-Jr. DL KJ Sampson

18. R-Sr. DL Onye Nwosisi

19. R-Jr. WR Reed Swanson

20. R-Jr. C Michael Crounse

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