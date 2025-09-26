Boston College Football's Initial Availability Report vs Cal
The ACC has released Boston College’s Initial Availability Report for its Week 5 game against Cal this weekend.
Boston College has seven players listed as out in wide receivers Jaedn Skeete, Johnathan Montague Jr., and Will Graves III, linebacker Jaylen Blackwell, defensive backs Syair Torrence and Amari Jackson, and tight end Danny Edgehille.
The Eagles that are questionable include linebackers Daveon Crouch and Palaie Faoa, defensive backs Njita Sinkala and Ashton McShane, and offensive lineman Jude Bowry while the probable players are defensive back Marcus Upton, defensive lineman E'Lla Boykin, offensive lineman Michael Crounse, defensive tackle Owen Stoudmire, and defensive end Jayden Fry.
Skeete, Crouch, and Bowry’s availability was announced by ESPN college football senior writer Pete Thamel earlier in the night.
“Sources: Boston College star LT Jude Bowry and starting LB Daveon Crouch are questionable on Saturday against Cal,” said Thamel via X. “Wide receiver Jaedn Skeete is out for the Eagles.”
Jackson will miss his second consecutive game after suffering an injury in Boston College’s Week 2 game at Michigan State, a 42-40 double overtime loss on Sept. 6. Torrence will also miss his second straight game.
Montague Jr., will be out for the season with an ACL injury which was announced during training camp in August.
As for Cal, the team has 11 players out in defensive backs Isaiah Crosby and Tobey Weydemuller, placekicker Abram Murray, linebackers Ryan McCulloch and Beckham Barney, offensive linemen Jojo Genova, Sam Bjerke, and Lamar Robinson, tight end Ben Marshall, and defensive linemen Tyson Ford and Nate Burrell.
The Golden Bears have one player listed as probable in wide receiver Mark Hamper and no players as questionable.
The Availability Report is a new rule being implemented by the ACC this athletics season. The ACC will release the original report two days before conference games with updates one day before and on game day for football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, and baseball.
Boston College takes on the Cal Golden Bears on Saturday afternoon at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network.
Boston College Football 2025 Schedule:
Aug. 30: vs. Fordham- W 66-10
Sept. 6: at Michigan State- L 42-40 (2OT)
Sept. 13: at Stanford- L 30-20
Sept. 20: BYE
Sept. 27: vs. Cal
Oct. 4: at Pitt
Oct. 11: vs. Clemson
Oct. 18: vs. UConn
Oct. 25: at Louisville
Nov. 1: vs. Notre Dame
Nov. 8: vs. SMU
Nov. 15: vs. Georgia Tech
Nov. 22: BYE
Nov. 29: at Syracuse