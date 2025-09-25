Report: Boston College Football WR Out vs Cal, Two Starters Questionable
Boston College football will be without one of its offensive weapons against Cal this Saturday.
Wide receiver Jaedn Skeete will be out for the Eagles while offensive lineman Jude Bowry and linebacker Daveon “Bam” Crouch are questionable, according to a report from ESPN college football senior writer Pete Thamel.
“Sources: Boston College star LT Jude Bowry and starting LB Daveon Crouch are questionable on Saturday against Cal,” said Thamel via X. “Wide receiver Jaedn Skeete is out for the Eagles.”
Skeete has been a huge part of Boston College’s offense since joining the program. So far in 2025, the junior has appeared in all three games and has caught five receptions for 67 yards and three touchdowns.
Currently, he ranks fifth on the team in completions, seventh on the team in yards, and leads the team in touchdowns.
No reason was given for Skeete’s unavailability.
Bowry and Crouch, who are both team captains this year, exited Boston College’s Week 3 game at Stanford on Sept. 13 with injuries.
Through three games, Crouch has notched 11 total tackles which is the fifth-highest among the team (six solo and five assisted), 1.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, one quarterback hit, and one pass breakup.
Bowry has started at left tackle for every game for Boston College this year and plays on a line that has helped the Eagles nationally rank No. 1 in passing offense, No. 4 in competition percentage, No. 12 in passing efficiency, No. 21 in scoring offense, and No. 25 in total offense.
The remainder of Boston College’s availability report will be announced by the ACC Thursday night with updates on Friday and Saturday.
Boston College takes on the Cal Golden Bears on Saturday afternoon at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network.
Boston College Football 2025 Schedule:
Aug. 30: vs. Fordham- W 66-10
Sept. 6: at Michigan State- L 42-40 (2OT)
Sept. 13: at Stanford- L 30-20
Sept. 20: BYE
Sept. 27: vs. Cal
Oct. 4: at Pitt
Oct. 11: vs. Clemson
Oct. 18: vs. UConn
Oct. 25: at Louisville
Nov. 1: vs. Notre Dame
Nov. 8: vs. SMU
Nov. 15: vs. Georgia Tech
Nov. 22: BYE
Nov. 29: at Syracuse