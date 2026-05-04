Boston College Football Sends Offer to Four-Star '28 Safety

Boston College football continues to stay active on the recruiting trail.

The Eagles have sent a commitment to four-star class of 2028 athlete Bryce Hayes-Roberts.

Hayes-Roberts shared his offer via social media on Monday morning.

#AGTG Honored and blessed to receive an offer from Boston College,” said Hayes-Roberts via X. “I appreciate the opportunity and can’t wait to keep working.”

The Frisco, Texas, native plays both safety and wide receiver and ranks No. 221 nationally, No. 18 in safeties, and No. 27 in the state of Texas, according to 247Sports Composite.

Hayes-Roberts is a product of Lone Star High School. Last year, he totaled 72 tackles, which included 51 solo tackles, eight tackles for loss, two pass breakups, and one interception.

Boston College is one of multiple programs that has offered the prospect. Other schools to send Hayes-Roberts an offer include Houston, Florida State, UCLA, Purdue, Kansas State, Colorado State, Arizona, Baylor, UNC, SMU, Ole Miss, Mizzou, Louisiana-Monroe, TCU, Texas Tech, UTSA, Sacramento State, Georgia State, and Arkansas.

Currently, Boston College has one commitment for the class of 2028 in three-star athlete Ramar Thomas out of Catholic Memorial High School in West Roxbury, Mass., who is the No. 5 recruit in the state according to 247Sports Composite.

In the class of 2027, the Eagles have seven commits in safety Jackson Tucker, EDGE Braylon Otis, linebacker Will Mettee, athlete Zahir Mitchell, wide receiver Wesley Winn, wide receiver Magnus Talma, and offensive lineman Hawken Anderson.

Boston College’s ‘27 class ranks No. 36 nationally and No. 7 in the ACC with 104.10 points while the program’s ‘28 class ranks No. 5 nationally and No. 2 in the ACC with 19 points in 247Sports’ recruiting rankings.

2028 Boston College Commits

ATH Ramar Thomas, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 01/19/2025)

2027 Boston College Commits

ATH Wesley Winn, 5-foot-9, 155 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 02/04/2025) S Jackson Tucker, 6-foot-2, 180 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 10/07/2024) ATH Zahir Mitchell, 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Milton, Mass. (Committed 10/02/2025) EDGE Braylon Otis, 6-foot-5, 235 lbs. - Liverpool, N.Y. (Committed 02/09/2026) IOL Hawken Anderson, 6-foot-3, 305 lbs. - Suffield, Conn. (Committed 02/15/2026) LB Will Mettee, 6-foot-1.5, 225 lbs. - Wilmette, Ill. (Committed 04/11/2026) WR Magnus Talma, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Orlando, Fla. (Committed 04/23/2026)

Follow us on Twitter/X , Facebook , YouTube , Threads , Bluesky, and Instagram for the latest Boston College news.