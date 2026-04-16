Boston College Football Lands Clemson Transfer Cornerback

Boston College football has made a spring addition to its roster via the transfer portal.

The Eagles have landed Clemson transfer cornerback Michael Mankaka out of the portal, according to a report from On3Sports college football insider Pete Nakos.

“NEW: Clemson transfer cornerback Michael Mankaka has signed with Boston College, @PeteNakos reports,” said On3Sports Transfer Portal via X. "The 6-foot, 190-pound junior made 11 appearances in four seasons at Clemson.”

NEW: Clemson transfer cornerback Michael Mankaka has signed with Boston College, @PeteNakos reports🦅



The 6-foot, 190-pound junior made 11 appearances in four seasons at Clemson. https://t.co/kSYG7dYADj pic.twitter.com/q5dVgmUFwa — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) April 16, 2026

The Laurens, S.C., native joined the Clemson program in the summer of 2022 as a walk-on and redshirted during the season. He made one solo tackle and saw time in 11 games across his four seasons with the Tigers.

Mankaka made his sole tackle in Clemson’s 66-20 win over App State on Sept. 7, 2024. Last year, he appeared in one game and did not record a stat.

He has one season of eligibility remaining.

Mankaka is the 27th player that the Eagles have signed out of the transfer portal during the offseason and the first in the spring. The other 26 signed in January during the transfer portal window which spanned from Jan. 2-16.

He joins a transfer portal class that includes defensive end Demetrius Ballard (Buffalo), defensive back Kameron Howard (Alabama), defensive lineman Christian Hudson (Colorado), linebacker Kris Jones (Georgia), defensive back Chandler Jordan (Georgia State), linebacker Bodie Kahoun (Notre Dame), linebacker Justin Medlock (SMU), linebacker Anthony Palano (Washington State), and defensive lineman KJ Sampson (Florida State) on the defensive side of the ball.

On the offense, the Eagles picked up multiple weapons in running back Evan Dickens (Liberty), wide receiver Javarius Green (UNC), tight end Cameron Kossmann (Florida), wide receiver Jackson Wade (Florida), running back Nolan Ray (Maryland), wide receiver Reed Swanson (Colgate), and wide receiver Landon Wright (Washington State) as well as their two new quarterbacks Mason McKenzie (Saginaw Valley State) and Grayson Wilson (Arkansas).

Boston College also added six offensive linemen in Trevon Humphrey (NC Central), Reggie Jackson (Jacksonville State), Veguer Jean-Jumeau (Tennessee State), Jani Norwood (UNC), Kristian Phillips (Michigan State), and Owen Snively (Eastern Michigan) and two specialists in punter Bryce LaFollette (Towson) and long snapper John Owens (Holy Cross).

The Eagles just wrapped up their spring practice on April 11 with a scrimmage and will take the field for fall camp in early August.

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