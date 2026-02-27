Former Penn State Star Trace McSorley Leaves Nittany Lions Staff for NFL Opportunity

Former Penn State star quarterback Trace McSorley, who was set to be a part of Matt Campbell's first staff in Happy Valley as the program's assistant quarterbacks coach, is off to the NFL.

McSorley will join the offensive staff of the Buffalo Bills under new head coach Joe Brady, according to a report from Daniel Gallen of Lions247.

McSorley was a holdover from James Franklin's staff, where he served as assistant quarterbacks coach a year ago. Campbell kept the Nittany Lions legend on staff, where he was set to begin his second season in the role. Instead, he is heading to the NFL to join Brady and the Bills. It will be a reunion between McSorley and Brady. Brady served as a graduate assistant under Franklin in 2015 and '16, and worked closely with McSorley as a player.

McSorley is rising quickly in the coaching profession, so it's no surprise that Brady poached him for a role in the NFL. McSorley remains one of the greatest signal callers to ever wear a Penn State uniform, as he holds school records in most statistical passing categories.

