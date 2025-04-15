Boston College Football Offensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal
The Boston College Eagles football program has lost a player to the spring window of the transfer portal in offensive lineman Otto Hess.
The redshirt senior made the announcement via a social media post on Tuesday afternoon.
“After 4 great years at Boston College, I am entering a new chapter in my career,” said Hess via X. “I want to thank everyone at BC who I have had the pleasure of working with. I would like to announce I have entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining.”
The Oswego, Ill., native has spent four seasons with the Eagles and appeared in 29 games primarily on special teams. He redshirted during his freshman campaign.
Last year, Hess was third on the depth chart for center and fourth for right guard.
Hess was a three-star prospect from the class of 2020 that ranked No. 1,123 nationally, No. 96 in offensive tackles, and No. 28 in the state of Ill., according to 247Sports Composite.
The Oswego High School product chose Boston College over Syracuse, Minnesota, Indiana, Cincinnati, Purdue, Illinois, Arizona, Virginia, and Western Michigan.
The Eagles’ offensive line this upcoming season will look a lot different compared to 2024. As well as Hess, Boston College lost a number of players on the line including Ozzy Trapilo, Drew Kendall, and Jack Conley.
The team also saw Ilija Krajnovic enter the portal during the winter window.
The Eagles did pick up a pair of linemen earlier in the offseason as well in former Merrimack offensive tackle Amir Johnson and former Princeton offensive lineman Tommy Matheson.