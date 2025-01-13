Boston College Football Lands Commitment From Princeton Offensive Lineman Transfer
The Boston College Eagles football program continues to pick up talent out of the transfer portal.
The Eagles snagged their latest addition on Monday in Princeton offensive lineman transfer Tommy Matheson.
The 6-foot-3, 310-pound lineman made the announcement via social media.
“Incredibly excited to announce my commitment to Boston College,” said Matheson via X. “I want to thank my coaches and teammates at @PrincetonFTBL, everyone who has supported me, and, most importantly, God for every blessing I’ve received along the way. Go Eagles.”
The senior spent four seasons at Princeton. During the team’s 2022 season, he helped pave the way for an 8-2 record as well as 278 points and 37 touchdowns which both ranked No. 2 in the Ivy League and 3,672 yards which ranked No. 3.
In 2023, he earned spots on the Phil Steele Third-Team All-Ivy and Blue Bloods Second-Team All-Ivy.
As a prospect, the Gurnee, Ill., native was a three-star recruit from the class of 2021 that ranked No. 259 in defensive lineman and No. 56 in the state of Ill.
The outlet also rated Matheson as a three-star transfer in this year’s portal class and ranked him No. 826 overall and No. 70 in interior offensive linemen.
Matheson is the 11th addition to the Eagles program from the portal. He joins former Alabama tight end Ty Lockwood, quarterback Dylan Lonergan, former Brown defensive lineman Michael Bumpus Jr., former Elon defensive lineman transfer Chuck Nnaeto, former Valparaiso defensive lineman Onye Nwosisi, former Merrimack offensive lineman Amir Johnson and EDGE Favor Bates, former Ball State running back Vaughn Pemberton, former Florida Atlantic tight end Zeke Moore, and former Campbell wide receiver VJ Wilkins.
