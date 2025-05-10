Boston College Football Offensive Lineman Transfer Headed to Ball State
Boston College football offensive lineman transfer Otto Hess has announced his new home.
The 6-foot-7, 323-pound lineman will spend his fifth year of eligibility at Ball State.
Hess made the announcement in a social media post on Friday afternoon.
“Proud to announce my commitment to Ball State for my fifth year of eligibility,” said Hess via X. #ChirpChirp.”
The Oswego, Ill., native was one of a handful of Eagles to enter the transfer portal during the spring window. He was one of two players to share their decision to go into the portal on April 15 joining quarterback Jacobe Robinson.
“After 4 great years at Boston College, I am entering a new chapter in my career,” said Hess via X. “I want to thank everyone at BC who I have had the pleasure of working with. I would like to announce I have entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining.”
Hess spent four seasons in Chestnut Hill, primarily playing on special teams in 29 total games after redshirting his freshman season.
In 2024, he was placed third on the Eagles’ depth chart at the center position and fourth at right guard.
As a prospect, he was rated as a three-star from the class of 2021 that ranked No. 1,123 nationally, No. 96 in offensive tackles, and No. 28 in the state of Ill., according to 247Sports Composite.
The outlet also had him unranked as a transfer prospect.
Hess joins a Ball State program that went 3-9 last year which included a 2-6 mark in conference (MAC) play.
The Cardinals will open their 2025 season at Purdue on Aug. 30.