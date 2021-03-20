Three Takeaways From Jeff Hafley's Saturday Press Conference

Boston College opened up spring practice on Saturday at the Fish Field House, with their first of fifteen practices. After the practice, head coach Jeff Hafley spoke to the media. Here are some of the important takeaways from his comments.

1. We have a date for the Jay McGillis Spring Game. Boston College will have their annual spring game on April 24th. This will be the first spring game under Jeff Hafley, as last year's game was cancelled after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year the game will be on the ACC Network, with Mark Herzlich on the call. There hasn't been a call yet on whether fans can attend or not. ""I'm excited that we get a chance to get on TV and show people what we have. I'm still kind of hopeful we can get some people in the stands, create some excitement and see what we're all about. Just excited to get a glimpse of the future," Hafley said.

2. Tight End a Position To Watch. Hafley talked about the tight end room, and the huge shoes they have to fill after Hunter Long declared for the NFL Draft. "Spence [Witter], he did some great things at the end of the year. I remember some of those catches he had, he did a nice job of stepping up." On top of Witter, he talked about the need for Joey Luchetti to step up as well, after missing all last season due to an injury. On top of that, there is Hans Lilis and Charlie Gordinier who are both redshirt freshman who could both contribute. "Obviously, we're going to have to replace a heck of a football player in Hunter [Long] and try to gain that production from multiple guys."

3. Differences between this year and last. Now in his second full year with the team, Hafley talked about the difference between spring practice this year and last. "It's different. There's a different vibe. I feel the confidence. I feel the team's a lot closer. I feel the players and coaches are a lot closer. This year, last time, we were still getting to know everybody. A ton of energy. I'm excited for [the media] to get back and see it so you can see the difference between the energy now versus last time you guys were able to come live."

Player Interviews After Practice:

Defensive back Brandon Sebastian

Offensive Lineman Zion Johnson

Photo and video courtesy of Anthony Garro & BCEagles.com