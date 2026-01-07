2025 NFL Playoffs: Updated Bracket, Final Playoff Picture and Full Schedule
Welcome to the 2025 NFL playoffs.
After a regular season that concluded with a thrilling (and ultimately costly) winner-take-all showdown between the Steelers and the Ravens, we have now entered the postseason, which, all things considered, has shaped up to be an interesting one.
For starters, the Seahawks are in charge of the No. 1 seed in the NFC, despite failing to make the playoffs since 2022. And in the AFC, the Broncos have that honor thanks to second-year QB Bo Nix, who last season helped the team snag its first postseason berth in almost ten years. Even crazier, missing from the field are the Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs, who crashed and burned this season despite three consecutive Super Bowl appearances, as well as Lamar Jackson and Baltimore, who are ... going through a lot right now.
All that to say, it really is anyone’s game this year, and it’ll be a true blast to watch it all go down. Here’s a quick peek at everything you need to know going into wild-card weekend, including seeding and how-to-watch information.
2025 NFL final playoff picture
The playoff picture was solidified on Sunday, Jan. 4, after the Steelers defeated the Ravens at home to win the AFC North. Here's a look at how everything shook out for each conference, plus the final records for each team:
AFC Playoff Picture:
- Broncos (14–3)
- Patriots (14–3)
- Jaguars (13–4)
- Steelers (10–7)
- Texans (12–5)
- Bills (12–5)
- Chargers (11–6)
NFC Playoff Picture:
- Seahawks (14–3)
- Bears (11–6)
- Eagles (11–6)
- Panthers (8–9)
- Rams (12–5)
- 49ers (12–5)
- Packers (9-7-1)
2025 NFL playoff bracket
The Broncos and the Seahawks earned the No. 1 seeds in both the AFC and NFC, respectfully, which means they'll enjoy home-field advantage for the entirety of their playoff run (excluding the Super Bowl, if they make it), as well as a one-week bye.
Denver and Seattle will play the lowest seed remaining in their respective conferences in the divisional round. The Broncos will host either the No. 4 seed Steelers, No. 5 Texans, No. 6 Bills or No. 7 Chargers, while the Seahawks will battle either the No. 4 Panthers, No. 5 Rams, No. 6 49ers or No. 7 Packers in the divisional round.
Here is a look at the full bracket:
2025 NFL playoffs: Full schedule
Wild-card round:
Saturday, Jan 10:
- No. 5 Rams @ No. 4 Panthers—4:30 p.m. ET, Fox, Bank of America Stadium | Story: Rams vs. Panthers: Three Bold Predictions for Saturday’s NFC Wild-Card Round Clash
- No. 7 Packers @ No. 2 Bears—8 p.m. ET, Prime Video, Soldier Field | Story: Bears vs. Packers: Three Bold Predictions for Saturday Night’s NFC Playoff Duel
Sunday, Jan. 11:
- No. 6 Bills @ No. 3 Jaguars—1 p.m. ET, CBS, EverBank Stadium
- No. 6 49ers @ No. 3 Eagles—4:30 p.m. ET, Fox, Lincoln Financial Field
- No. 7 Chargers @ No. 2 Patriots—8 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock, Gillette Stadium
Monday, Jan 12:
- No. 5 Texans @ No. 4 Steelers—8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC
Divisional Round
Note: The No. 1 Broncos (AFC) and No. 1 Seahawks (NFC) will play the lowest seed remaining in their respective conferences in the divisional round.
Saturday, Jan. 17:
- TBD vs. TBD—4:30 p.m. ET
- TBD vs. TBD—8 p.m. ET
Sunday, Jan. 18:
- TBD vs. TBD—3 p.m. ET
- TBD vs. TBD—6:30 p.m. ET
Conference Championships
Sunday, Jan 25:
- AFC championship game: TBD vs. TBD—3 p.m. ET, CBS
- NFC championship game: TBD vs. TBD—6:30 p.m. ET, Fox
Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 8:
- Super Bowl LX: NFC champion vs. AFC champion—6:30 p.m. ET, NBC, Levi’s Stadium