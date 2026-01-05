Boston College Star Wide Receiver Accepts Senior Bowl Invite

Boston College will have another representative at the 2026 Panini Senior Bowl.

Eagles wide receiver Lewis Bond has accepted his invite to the bowl game which was announced on Monday morning via social media.

The Chicago, Ill., native played five seasons in Chestnut Hill. In his Boston College career, Bond played in 43 games and tallied 213 receptions for 2,385 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Bond had a career-best season in 2025 where he caught 88 passes for 993 yards and a touchdown.

He also made program history as the all-time career receptions leader, the single-season receptions leader in 2025, and ranks fifth all-time in receiving yards.

Bond officially declared for the 2026 NFL Draft on Dec. 16.

“I want to thank my mother for being my backbone, and sacrificing so much of her time, wisdom, and love to help me succeed in life,” said Bond in his announcement post. “I’m incredibly grateful to have such an overflow of support; from all my football coaches who helped develop me into the person and player I am today, to family members who would offer their time and effort so that I would never miss a practice or game. Their faith in me has meant everything.

“Lastly, I want to thank the entire Boston College community, because these past five years truly flew by,” said Bond. “From teammates and coaches to staff, classmates, and fans every person I crossed paths with played a role in shaping my experience here. I want to personally thank Coach Hafley and his staff for believing in me from the beginning and giving me the opportunity to grow. I’m also thankful to Coach O’Brien for continuing to develop me, on and off the field. For this, Boston College will always hold a special place in my heart. With that being said, I will be officially declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft.”

Bond is the second Boston College player to accept his invite to the Senior Bowl.

Eagles offensive lineman Jude Bowry accepted his invite in December.

The Senior Bowl will be one of multiple offseason games that have a representative from Boston College.

BC offensive lineman Logan Taylor and defensive lineman Quintayvious Hutchins both accepted their invites to the 2026 East-West Shrine Bowl which will be on Jan. 27 at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

This year’s Senior Bowl will be on Saturday, Jan. 31 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Ala. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

