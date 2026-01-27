Three Key Reasons the Bills Chose Joe Brady As Their Next Head Coach
The Bills have a new head coach, and they didn't have to look far to find him.
On Tuesday, the team announced that they are promoting offensive coordinator Joe Brady to the HC gig after firing HC Sean McDermott earlier this month.
Given the interest in the position, as well as the rationale for firing McDermott, it might seem a bit ... confusing, to say the least, that the Bills opted to go with someone they already had in-house. But it's also true that Buffalo's offense made strides under Brady's tutelage—in 2024, Josh Allen was the MVP, and, in 2025, running back James Cook finished as the league leader in rushing yards with 1,621.
Moreover, the team reportedly had at least three key reasons for going with Brady over the other candidates they interviewed, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.
For one thing, Brady allegedly aced the portion of the interview process wherein candidates discussed their plan for the organization from a CEO-type position. And for another, the org liked that promoting from within would be better for continuity.
Finally, Brady has also already worked under GM Brandon Beane, which allows for better alignment there, as well.
Outside of Brady, the Bills also interviewed expected names like Brian Daboll, who now might end up in an OC role with the Titans, and surprising names like former NFL QB Philip Rivers. But it would seem Brady was the guy who stood out among them all.
Things at 1 Bills Drive haven't seemed great in recent weeks, but hopefully, an official HC hire—and one everyone already knows—will bring some calm back to the team.
