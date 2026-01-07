Boston College Football Picks up Liberty Transfer RB Evan Dickens

Early Wednesday morning, the Boston College football program announced the signing of Liberty transfer running back Evan Dickens, a redshirt sophomore last year who rushed for 1,339 yards and 16 on 229 carries, averaging 5.8 yards per carry.

Dickens is the Eagles’ first running back addition out of the transfer portal this offseason, which is a major deal because the program recently lost former sophomore running back Turbo Richard, who entered the transfer portal on Dec. 29, to Indiana.

Richard was the Eagles’ leading rusher in 2025 with 749 yards and nine touchdowns on 145 carries.

Prior to his Liberty career, Dickens was in the Atlantic Coast Conference with Georgia Tech, where he saw playing time in 14 games throughout the 2023 and 2024 campaigns — but he only registered 47 yards on 11 carries.

This past year, the 5-foot-11, 195-pounder actually started as the third running back on the Flames’ depth chart before quickly moving up, eventually becoming one of the top offensive threats in both Conference USA and in the nation, frankly.

At the end of the year, among running backs, Dickens ranked No. 3 nationally in rushing yards per game (121.7), No. 4 in rushing touchdowns, No. 4 in total touchdowns (17), No. 5 in rushing yards, No. 7 in all-purpose yards per game (127.3), and No. 10 in scoring (9.3 points per game).

He earned 2025 CUSA All-Conference second-team honors and was a 2025 CUSA All-Academic Team selection as well.

BC has now added 11 players from the portal since it opened on Jan. 2.

2026 Boston College Transfer Portal Additions:

Kevyn Humes | Junior | Defensive Back | Baltimore, Md. | 6-0, 185 | Previous School: Maryland

Evan Dickens | Redshirt Junior | Running Back | Roswell, Ga. | 5-11, 195 | Previous School: Liberty

Kristian Phillips | Redshirt Junior | Offensive Lineman | Conyers, Ga. | 6-4, 310 | Previous School: Michigan State

KJ Sampson | Redshirt Freshman | Defensive Lineman | New Bern, N.C. | 6-3, 306 | Previous School: Florida State

Jackson Wade | Redshirt Sophomore | Wide Receiver | Dallas, Ga. | 5-11, 185 | Previous School: Florida

Reggie Jackson | Redshirt Sophomore | Offensive Lineman | Orlando, Fla. | 6-5, 300 | Previous School: Jacksonville State

Javarius Green | Redshirt Freshman | Wide Receiver | Shelby, N.C. | 5-10, 195 | Previous School: UNC

Anthony Palano | Redshirt Freshman | Linebacker | Arlington Heights, Ill. | 6-1, 224 | Previous School: Washington State

Mason McKenzie | Redshirt Sophomore | Quarterback | Caledonia, Mich. | 6-1, 190 | Previous School: Saginaw Valley State

Demetrius Ballard | Redshirt Freshman | EDGE | New Kensington, Penn. | 6-6, 256 | Previous School: Buffalo

John Owens | Redshirt Senior | Long Snapper / Tight End | Tampa, Fla. | 6-3, 245 | Previous School: Holy Cross

