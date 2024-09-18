Boston College Football Puts Missouri in Past, Focusing on Michigan State
The Boston College Eagles football team (2-1, 1-0 ACC) suffered its first loss of the season to the No. 7 Missouri Tigers (3-0, 0-0 SEC) 27-21 over the weekend.
Although the program is coming off a defeat, the group is looking ahead to its next opponent, the Michigan State Spartans, a mindset that Eagles head coach Bill O’Brien has instilled throughout the season.
Tight end Kamari Morales spoke to that mindset on Wednesday, stating that the team has reviewed what went wrong and is moving forward.
“There were definitely some plays that we left out there but ultimately, we watched the film, we’ve assessed what we did right, what we did wrong, and I think we’ve applied that to this week going forward, Michigan State. I think we just looked at all of our mistakes, fixed them in the film room, fixed them at practice, and now we’re just focused on going out there and winning on Saturday.”
Morales emphasized the idea of proceeding when asked about the struggles the run game faced against the Tigers and how to correct it.
“We went out there and everybody watches film, just like we watch film,” said Morales. “Kudos to Missouri, they came out, they had a plan to try to stop our run but ultimately, I think we’ve got to execute better. Whenever we play teams, nameless, faceless opponents, we gotta go out there and just win our box as coach always says. Beat the man in front of us and execute. But like I said, we’re not really too much worried about Missouri no more, that was in the past. Yeah, we wish we had it, oh well, it’s over with. Time to move on. That’s kinda how we are moving forward it’s Michigan State game so I think everybody just focused on winning their 1-11 for the Michigan State game.”
The Eagles face off against the Spartans on Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET on the ACC Network.