Boston College Football QB Grayson James Talks About Entering Game In Second Half
The Boston College Eagles football team snapped its three-game losing streak with a 37-31 win over the Syracuse Orange on Saturday afternoon.
Although the Eagles came out with a win, some of their struggles from their skid showed up on the field.
Quarterback Thomas Castellanos struggled in his outing on Saturday as he went just 2-of-7 for 14 yards, one touchdown, one interception, and was sacked twice.
Castellanos exited in the third quarter and Grayson James entered in place of him. He went 5-of-6 for 51 yards, and a touchdown.
James shared his thoughts about preparing and entering the game.
“I feel like the entire game I kind of just stay composed,” said James. “I prepare myself every week for a chance to be able to play whenever when/if that ever may come and today I was able to go in there and just have fun and be able to perform for my team and get us a big win in a rivalry game.”
James credited the running backs dominant performances and the O-Line for helping him get acclimated to the game.
“That definitely helped me kind of ease into the game especially when you can just let the ball run behind an awesome O-Line. I think we ran for over 300 yards today and they just had their way with that front and that’s kind of what we had planned for going into the game so just letting them doing their thing. Kye, Jordan, all the backs that we have are capable of going and making plays for us so it’s awesome to be able to see that today.”
The FIU transfer, who hasn’t played since Sept. 28 against Western Kentucky, spoke on the touchdown pass to tight end Jeremiah Franklin on 4th-and-1 that helped seal the win.
“I’ve talked to a lot of my teammates about it and those can be the hardest plays sometimes,” said James. “It’s just so wide open and you start thinking about it but that’s a play we’ve repped, just kind of situational, and first read didn’t pop open but I was just about to make a play on fourth down when we gotta have it and Jeremiah was wide open. I trust him, he trusts me, and that’s just something we’ve worked on and we got it done when we needed to.”
Next up, the Eagles travel to Dallas, Texas, to take on the No. 13 SMU Mustangs next Saturday. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET.