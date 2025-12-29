Boston College Football Running Back Entering Transfer Portal

Boston College football running back Turbo Richard is entering the transfer portal.

Richard made the announcement via a social media post on Monday morning.

“Forever grateful for the opportunity to wear the maroon and gold,” said Richard. “Thank you to my teammates for the battles, the brotherhood, and the memories. Thank you to the coaches and staff for giving me the opportunity to play this game I love. And thank you to the fans for your support every step of the way.

“After prayer and reflection, I’ve decided to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal to continue pursuing my development and goals,” said Richard. “This chapter will always be a part of me. The journey continues.”

Richard spent two years in Chestnut Hill. In total, he appeared in 19 games for the Eagles and rushed for 1,027 yards and 11 touchdowns on 200 attempts. He also caught 32 receptions for 275 yards and two touchdowns.

In 2025, he led the team in rush attempts (145), rushing yards (749), and touchdowns (9) during Boston College’s 2-10 campaign.

As a prospect, Richard was a three-star from the class of 2024. He ranked No. 1,421 nationally, No. 107 in running backs, and No. 20 in the state of S.C., according to 247Sports Composite.

Currently, he is not rated as a transfer prospect by the outlet.

He is a product of Northwestern High School in Rock Hill, S.C., where he tallied 155 rush attempts for 1,251 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also earned All-State and All-Region honors and was one of 13 players to sign with Boston College for its ‘24 class.

Richard is the 14th Boston College player to announce his decision to enter the transfer portal.

He joins defensive lineman Edwin Kolenge, tight end Stevie Amar Jr., wide receiver Cedric Lott Jr., defensive lineman Ty Clemons, offensive lineman Jack Funke, wide receiver/running back Datrell Jones, defensive back Ashton McShane, linebacker Daveon “Bam” Crouch, linebacker Jason Hewlett Jr., defensive lineman Sterling Sanders, quarterback Dylan Lonergan, offensive lineman Jadon Lafontant, and wide receiver Nate Johnson III.

Former Eagles tight end Matt Ragan is also hitting the portal. He played for BC from 2022-24, but was not listed on the roster in 2025.

This offseason, the transfer portal will have one window instead of two. The portal opens on Jan. 2, 2026, and closes on Jan. 16.

Read More Football News From Boston College Eagles On SI: