Boston College Football Running Back Jordan McDonald Details Mentality From Scout Team to Potential Starter
Adequately put, the Boston College football running back room last season featured a handful of capable ball carriers. Deep is the best word to describe the 2024 position group.
Headlined by Kye Robichaux and Treshaun Ward, BC fostered a sound rushing attack (115 yards per game) due to its solid offensive line — two of which, Ozzy Trapilo and Drew Kendall, are now highly-touted NFL prospects — and the versatility of each back. Robichaux and Ward weren’t the only ones.
Emerging from the scout team about midway through the 2024 season, Jordan McDonald made promising improvements to his agility and awareness. Boston College football head coach Bill O’Brien took notice.
In Thursday’s press conference following the Eagles’ second-to-last spring session of 2025, McDonald attested his development to a change in his practice mentality.
“Obviously, last year I came in, didn’t have the start I wanted to, I was on scout team, and I just had to learn how to approach practice in a different way,” McDonald said. “It’s not about myself, it’s about the team. It’s about the goal that the team brings for this school, this community, and just the goal we talk about everyday in the locker room.”
McDonald’s breakout occurred in early November against Syracuse, when he carried the ball 15 times and manufactured 133 rushing yards and a touchdown. In the Eagles’ last four games of the 2024 season, prior to BC’s bowl-game against Nebraska, McDonald averaged 77 rushing yards per game and added three rushing scores.
McDonald’s attitude of “rising to the other guys in the room” took him to that next level.
“It’s not about one individual,” McDonald said. “It’s always about everyone rising to the same standard that we just have as a team, because coach O’Brien set a really nice standard for this team.”
According to McDonald, that standard has catalyzed a buzz around the program which demonstrates what BC is all about.
“This is BC, we’re at BC, we’re here playing BC football, [and] they have a great culture and vibe around the name of BC now.”