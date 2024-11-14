BC Bulletin

Boston College Football's Latest Bowl Projections

How did the Eagles win over the Orange impact their bowl projections?

Kim Rankin

Nov 9, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles running back Kye Robichaux (5) celebrates with quarterback Thomas Castellanos (1) after scoring a touchdown against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
After snapping a three-game losing streak with a 37-31 win over the Syracuse Orange on Saturday afternoon, the Boston College Eagles football team improved to 5-4 on the season and is one game away from becoming bowl eligible. 

Now, the Eagles have to pull out at least one win in their final three games, No. 14 SMU, UNC, and Pitt, to be eligible for their second-straight bowl game. 

The last time Boston College made back-to-back bowl games was in the 2018-19 seasons, however one of those resulted in a no contest. In 2018, the First Responder Bowl was canceled with 5:08 remaining in the first quarter and the Eagles leading 7-0 over No. 25 Boise State due to severe weather. The following season, the Eagles lost to the Cincinnati Bearcats 38-6 in the Birmingham Bowl on Jan. 2, 2020.

As of right now, the Eagles are projected to land in four possible bowl games.

ESPN

Military Bowl- Dec. 28, 2024 | Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Md.

Kyle Bonagura: Boston College vs. Army
Mark Schlabach: Duke vs. Navy

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl- Jan. 3, 2025 | Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, Texas

Kyle Bonagura: TCU vs. Memphis
Mark Schlabach: Boston College vs. Louisiana

Action Network

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl- Friday, Dec. 20, 2024 | Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.

Boston College vs. Louisiana

CBS Sports

Frisco Bowl- Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024 | Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas

Boston College vs. Northern Illinois

Bleacher Report

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl- Friday, Dec. 20, 2024 | Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.

Boston College vs. South Florida

