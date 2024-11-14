Boston College Football's Latest Bowl Projections
After snapping a three-game losing streak with a 37-31 win over the Syracuse Orange on Saturday afternoon, the Boston College Eagles football team improved to 5-4 on the season and is one game away from becoming bowl eligible.
Now, the Eagles have to pull out at least one win in their final three games, No. 14 SMU, UNC, and Pitt, to be eligible for their second-straight bowl game.
The last time Boston College made back-to-back bowl games was in the 2018-19 seasons, however one of those resulted in a no contest. In 2018, the First Responder Bowl was canceled with 5:08 remaining in the first quarter and the Eagles leading 7-0 over No. 25 Boise State due to severe weather. The following season, the Eagles lost to the Cincinnati Bearcats 38-6 in the Birmingham Bowl on Jan. 2, 2020.
As of right now, the Eagles are projected to land in four possible bowl games.
ESPN
Military Bowl- Dec. 28, 2024 | Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Md.
Kyle Bonagura: Boston College vs. Army
Mark Schlabach: Duke vs. Navy
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl- Jan. 3, 2025 | Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, Texas
Kyle Bonagura: TCU vs. Memphis
Mark Schlabach: Boston College vs. Louisiana
Action Network
Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl- Friday, Dec. 20, 2024 | Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.
Boston College vs. Louisiana
CBS Sports
Frisco Bowl- Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024 | Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas
Boston College vs. Northern Illinois
Bleacher Report
Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl- Friday, Dec. 20, 2024 | Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.
Boston College vs. South Florida
