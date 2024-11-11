Boston College Running Back Earns Weekly ACC Award
Boston College football running back Kye Robichaux earned a weekly honor from the conference.
The senior was named ACC Running Back of the Week after his performance in the Eagles 37-31 win over Syracuse this weekend.
In the outing, Robichaux tallied 198 yards and two touchdowns on 28 attempts.
His attempts, rushing yards, and rushing yards marked career-bests for him as well as had his longest rush which was 41 yards.
The statistics line was one of two dominant ones in the ground game that helped lead the Eagles to their fifth win of the season.
Running back Jordan McDonald tallied 15 rush attempts for 133 yards and a touchdown in the game as well.
The duo combined for 331 yards and three touchdowns.
Robichaux is one of eight players to earn a weekly award from the conference this week, joining Cal’s Fernando Mendoza (Quarterback of the Week), Xavier Carlton (Defensive Lineman of the Week), and Cal’s Ryan Coke (Specialist of the Week), Virginia’s Jonas Sanker (Defensive Back of the Week), Clemson’s Sammy Brown (Rookie of the Week and Linebacker of the Week), Syracuse’s Oronde Gadsden III (Receiver of the Week), and Georgia Tech’s Jordan Williams (Offensive Lineman of the Week).
More Football News From Boston College Eagles On SI:
Boston College Football vs UNC Kickoff Time Announced
Boston College RB Kye Robichaux Speaks on Explosive Performance Against Syracuse
Ground Game Propels Boston College Football Past Syracuse
Boston College Football QB Grayson James Talks About Entering Game In Second Half