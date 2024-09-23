Boston College Football's Lewis Bond Wins ACC Receiver of the Week
Boston College football wide receiver Lewis Bond has won ACC Receiver of the Week for his performance in the Eagles 23-19 victory over the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday.
Bond tallied six receptions for 102 yards and one touchdown, a 42-yard pass to put the Eagles in front with 1:28 remaining in the game. The score became the game-winner after defensive back Max Tucker picked off Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles to seal the win on the final possession of the night.
The weekly award is one of two that the Chicago, Ill., native has won for his performance in Week 4. He also received the New England Football Writers Association Weekly Gold Helmet Award for the University Divison.
The redshirt junior is one of multiple players to earn ACC weekly honors this week. Miami’s Cam Ward won Quarterback of the Week, SMU’s Brashard Smith won Running Back of the Week and Ahmaad Moses won Defensive Back of the Week, Virginia’s Noah Josey won Offensive Lineman of the Week, Florida State’s Patrick Payton won Defensive Lineman of the Week, Stanford's David Bailey won Linebacker of the Week and Emmet Kenney won Specialist of the Week, and Pitt quarterback Eli Holstein won Rookie of the Week.
Bond is the second Eagle to win a weekly conference award this season. Treshaun Ward won Running Back of the Week after Week 1 for his performance in Boston College's 28-13 win over the Florida State Seminoles. He recorded 12 carries for 77 yards and three receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown against his former team.