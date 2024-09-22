Boston College Wide Receiver Earns Weekly Honor From New England Football Writers Association
Boston College wide receiver Lewis Bond won one of this week’s New England Football Writers Association Weekly Gold Helmet Awards for his performance in the Eagles 23-19 victory over the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday night.
Bond tallied six receptions for 102 yards and one touchdown, a 42-yard pass to put the Eagles in front with 1:28 remaining in the game. The score became the game-winner after defensive back Max Tucker picked off Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles to seal the win on the final possession of the night.
Bond is one of two recipients for this week, joining Post University wide receiver Josh Tracey. Tracey tallied five catches for 148 yards and a touchdown as well as two rush attempts for three yards and two kickoff returns for 117 yards which included a 91-yard return for a touchdown in the team’s 23-21 loss to Pace University on Saturday.
The redshirt junior is one of two Boston College recipients so far this year, joining quarterback Thomas Castellanos. Castellanos received the weekly honor after his performances in the Eagles first two games against then-No. 10 Florida State and Duquesne as he went 19-of-26 for 340 yards and six touchdowns as well as 15 rush attempts for 81 yards and a touchdown.
The NEFW will give out weekly awards as well as annual awards at the end of the season.
“For the tenth straight year, the Jack Grinold/Eastern Massachusetts Chapter of the National Football Foundation is the presenting sponsor for both the weekly and end-of-year Gold Helmet Awards presented to student-athletes from FBS, FCS, Division II and Division III institutions throughout New England,” wrote the NEFW.
According to the website, the weekly recipients will be honored at the NEFW Captains and Awards banquet on Thursday, Dec. 12.