Boston College Football Signs Notre Dame Transfer Linebacker Bodie Kahoun

Former Notre Dame linebacker Bodie Kahoun signed with the Boston College football team on Saturday, the team announced on X.

“Anchoring the Defense,” said the Eagles. “Welcome [Bodie Kahoun] to BC.”

Anchoring the Defense. Welcome @bodie_kahoun to BC pic.twitter.com/8nGDckXFsk — Boston College Football (@BCFootball) January 10, 2026

A 6-foot-2, 230-pound Roanoke, Va., native, Kahoun played in nine games as a redshirt freshman in 2025 — mostly on special teams — and registered one assisted tackle against Purdue on Sept. 20.

In 2024, as a true freshman, Kahoun made three appearances, including his season and collegiate debut against Florida State on Nov. 9. He collected his first solo tackle in a matchup against Virginia on Nov. 16 and saw action in a win against Army the next week.

A product of Patrick Henry High School, Kahoun received a four-star rating from Rivals and was considered a three-star prospect by 247 Sports, On3, and ESPN. ESPN ranked Kahoun the No. 27 linebacker in the nation and the No. 14 player in the state, while Rivals listed him as the No. 25 linebacker and the No. 7 player.

As a senior, Kahoun was a team captain and earned First Team All-Region and All-District linebacker selections after setting a school record with 200 tackles.

He was additionally tabbed a Class 5A First Team All-State linebacker, Patrick Henry’s Defensive Player of the Year, a Dick Butkus Award finalist, and a US Army Bowl All-American in 2023.

Kahoun is BC’s 19th addition from the transfer portal this offseason and the second linebacker transfer to come to the program, joining former Washington State linebacker Anthony Palano.

The transfer portal will stay open until Jan. 16.

2026 Boston College Transfer Portal Additions:

Bodie Kahoun | Redshirt Freshman | Linebacker | Roanoke, Va. | 6-2, 230 | Previous School: Notre Dame

Chandler Jordan | Freshman | Defensive Back | Suwannee, Ga. | 6-3, 220 | Previous School: Georgia State

Reed Swanson | Junior | Wide Receiver | Glen Gardner, N.J. | 6-6, 215 | Previous School: Colgate

Cameron Kossmann | Freshman | Tight End | Chesterfield, Mo. | 6-4, 245 | Previous School: Florida

Trevon Humphrey Jr. | Redshirt Junior | Offensive Lineman | Greensboro, N.C. | 6-5, 295 | Previous School: North Carolina Central

Grayson Wilson | Redshirt Freshman | Quarterback | North Little Rock, Ark. | 6-3, 215 | Previous School: Arkansas

Nolan Ray | Redshirt Freshman | Running Back | Southfield, Mich. | 5-11, 215 | Previous School: Maryland

Kameron Howard | Redshirt Sophomore | Defensive Back | Clinton, Md. | 5-11, 195 | Previous School: Alabama/Charlotte

Kevyn Humes | Junior | Defensive Back | Baltimore, Md. | 6-0, 185 | Previous School: Maryland

Evan Dickens | Redshirt Junior | Running Back | Roswell, Ga. | 5-11, 195 | Previous School: Liberty

Kristian Phillips | Redshirt Junior | Offensive Lineman | Conyers, Ga. | 6-4, 310 | Previous School: Michigan State

KJ Sampson | Redshirt Freshman | Defensive Lineman | New Bern, N.C. | 6-3, 306 | Previous School: Florida State

Jackson Wade | Redshirt Sophomore | Wide Receiver | Dallas, Ga. | 5-11, 185 | Previous School: Florida

Reggie Jackson | Redshirt Sophomore | Offensive Lineman | Orlando, Fla. | 6-5, 300 | Previous School: Jacksonville State

Javarius Green | Redshirt Freshman | Wide Receiver | Shelby, N.C. | 5-10, 195 | Previous School: UNC

Anthony Palano | Redshirt Freshman | Linebacker | Arlington Heights, Ill. | 6-1, 224 | Previous School: Washington State

Mason McKenzie | Redshirt Sophomore | Quarterback | Caledonia, Mich. | 6-1, 190 | Previous School: Saginaw Valley State

Demetrius Ballard | Redshirt Freshman | EDGE | New Kensington, Penn. | 6-6, 256 | Previous School: Buffalo

John Owens | Redshirt Senior | Long Snapper / Tight End | Tampa, Fla. | 6-3, 245 | Previous School: Holy Cross

2026 Boston College Football Transfer Portal Losses:

TE Ty Lockwood DB Ashton McShane LB Daveon “Bam Crouch- Kansas DL Edwin Kolenge WR Reed Harris- Arizona State RB Turbo Richard- Indiana TE Stevie Amar Jr. WR Cedric Lott Jr. DL Ty Clemons OL Jack Funke- Bryant WR/RB Datrell Jones- Holy Cross LB Jason Hewlett Jr. QB Dylan Lonergan- Rutgers DL Sterling Sanders OL Jadon Lafontant WR Nate Johnson III OL Eryx Daugherty- Louisville DE Jayden Fry DB Omarion Davis TE Matt Ragan (former player, 2022-24) LB Tim Hays DB Omar Thornton WR Semaj Fleming- App State QB Shaker Reisig LB Bryce Steele RB Alex Broome LB Jaylen Blackwell OL Ryan Mickow WR Ismael Zamor DB Amari Jackson

