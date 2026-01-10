Boston College Football Signs Notre Dame Transfer Linebacker Bodie Kahoun
Former Notre Dame linebacker Bodie Kahoun signed with the Boston College football team on Saturday, the team announced on X.
“Anchoring the Defense,” said the Eagles. “Welcome [Bodie Kahoun] to BC.”
A 6-foot-2, 230-pound Roanoke, Va., native, Kahoun played in nine games as a redshirt freshman in 2025 — mostly on special teams — and registered one assisted tackle against Purdue on Sept. 20.
In 2024, as a true freshman, Kahoun made three appearances, including his season and collegiate debut against Florida State on Nov. 9. He collected his first solo tackle in a matchup against Virginia on Nov. 16 and saw action in a win against Army the next week.
A product of Patrick Henry High School, Kahoun received a four-star rating from Rivals and was considered a three-star prospect by 247 Sports, On3, and ESPN. ESPN ranked Kahoun the No. 27 linebacker in the nation and the No. 14 player in the state, while Rivals listed him as the No. 25 linebacker and the No. 7 player.
As a senior, Kahoun was a team captain and earned First Team All-Region and All-District linebacker selections after setting a school record with 200 tackles.
He was additionally tabbed a Class 5A First Team All-State linebacker, Patrick Henry’s Defensive Player of the Year, a Dick Butkus Award finalist, and a US Army Bowl All-American in 2023.
Kahoun is BC’s 19th addition from the transfer portal this offseason and the second linebacker transfer to come to the program, joining former Washington State linebacker Anthony Palano.
The transfer portal will stay open until Jan. 16.
2026 Boston College Transfer Portal Additions:
- Bodie Kahoun | Redshirt Freshman | Linebacker | Roanoke, Va. | 6-2, 230 | Previous School: Notre Dame
- Chandler Jordan | Freshman | Defensive Back | Suwannee, Ga. | 6-3, 220 | Previous School: Georgia State
- Reed Swanson | Junior | Wide Receiver | Glen Gardner, N.J. | 6-6, 215 | Previous School: Colgate
- Cameron Kossmann | Freshman | Tight End | Chesterfield, Mo. | 6-4, 245 | Previous School: Florida
- Trevon Humphrey Jr. | Redshirt Junior | Offensive Lineman | Greensboro, N.C. | 6-5, 295 | Previous School: North Carolina Central
- Grayson Wilson | Redshirt Freshman | Quarterback | North Little Rock, Ark. | 6-3, 215 | Previous School: Arkansas
- Nolan Ray | Redshirt Freshman | Running Back | Southfield, Mich. | 5-11, 215 | Previous School: Maryland
- Kameron Howard | Redshirt Sophomore | Defensive Back | Clinton, Md. | 5-11, 195 | Previous School: Alabama/Charlotte
- Kevyn Humes | Junior | Defensive Back | Baltimore, Md. | 6-0, 185 | Previous School: Maryland
- Evan Dickens | Redshirt Junior | Running Back | Roswell, Ga. | 5-11, 195 | Previous School: Liberty
- Kristian Phillips | Redshirt Junior | Offensive Lineman | Conyers, Ga. | 6-4, 310 | Previous School: Michigan State
- KJ Sampson | Redshirt Freshman | Defensive Lineman | New Bern, N.C. | 6-3, 306 | Previous School: Florida State
- Jackson Wade | Redshirt Sophomore | Wide Receiver | Dallas, Ga. | 5-11, 185 | Previous School: Florida
- Reggie Jackson | Redshirt Sophomore | Offensive Lineman | Orlando, Fla. | 6-5, 300 | Previous School: Jacksonville State
- Javarius Green | Redshirt Freshman | Wide Receiver | Shelby, N.C. | 5-10, 195 | Previous School: UNC
- Anthony Palano | Redshirt Freshman | Linebacker | Arlington Heights, Ill. | 6-1, 224 | Previous School: Washington State
- Mason McKenzie | Redshirt Sophomore | Quarterback | Caledonia, Mich. | 6-1, 190 | Previous School: Saginaw Valley State
- Demetrius Ballard | Redshirt Freshman | EDGE | New Kensington, Penn. | 6-6, 256 | Previous School: Buffalo
- John Owens | Redshirt Senior | Long Snapper / Tight End | Tampa, Fla. | 6-3, 245 | Previous School: Holy Cross
2026 Boston College Football Transfer Portal Losses:Empty heading
- TE Ty Lockwood
- DB Ashton McShane
- LB Daveon “Bam Crouch- Kansas
- DL Edwin Kolenge
- WR Reed Harris- Arizona State
- RB Turbo Richard- Indiana
- TE Stevie Amar Jr.
- WR Cedric Lott Jr.
- DL Ty Clemons
- OL Jack Funke- Bryant
- WR/RB Datrell Jones- Holy Cross
- LB Jason Hewlett Jr.
- QB Dylan Lonergan- Rutgers
- DL Sterling Sanders
- OL Jadon Lafontant
- WR Nate Johnson III
- OL Eryx Daugherty- Louisville
- DE Jayden Fry
- DB Omarion Davis
- TE Matt Ragan (former player, 2022-24)
- LB Tim Hays
- DB Omar Thornton
- WR Semaj Fleming- App State
- QB Shaker Reisig
- LB Bryce Steele
- RB Alex Broome
- LB Jaylen Blackwell
- OL Ryan Mickow
- WR Ismael Zamor
- DB Amari Jackson
