Boston College Football Picks Up Washington State Transfer LB Out of Portal

Boston College has picked up another player out of the transfer portal.

The Eagles have landed Washington State transfer linebacker Anthony Palano.

The news was first reported by On3Sports college football insider Pete Nakos and Palano confirmed the news by sharing it on social media.

“Blessed for the Opportunity,” said Palano via X.

Blessed for the Opportunity! https://t.co/ZhBbVfkpl0 — Anthony Palano (@AnthonyPalano03) January 5, 2026

Palano spent one season at Washington State after transferring from South Dakota State. During his time with the Cougars, he saw time in 12 games and recorded 65 total tackles (26 solo and 39 assisted), 0.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, four quarterback hits, and two pass breakups.

While at South Dakota State in 2024, the Arlington Heights, Ill., native played in six games and totaled four tackles, two solo and two assisted.

As a prospect, Palano was a two-star from the class of 2024. He ranked No. 3,084 nationally, No. 283 in linebackers, and No. 86 in the state of Ill., according to 247Sports Composite.

He was not ranked by the outlet as a transfer prospect.

Palano is the fourth player that has committed to Boston College out of the transfer portal this offseason.

He joins former Holy Cross long snapper John Owens, former Buffalo EDGE Demetrius Ballard, and former Saginaw Valley State quarterback Mason McKenzie.

Boston College will be looking to add a lot of new faces to its roster during the transfer portal window as it lost 27 players to the portal this offseason.

The Eagles that entered the portal this year include wide receiver/running back Datrell Jones, linebacker Jaylen Blackwell, running back Alex Broome, linebacker Bryce Steele, quarterback Shaker Reisig, wide receiver Semaj Fleming, defensive back Omar Thornton, linebacker Tim Hays, defensive back Omarion Davis, defensive end Jayden Fry, offensive lineman Eryx Daugherty, tight end Ty Lockwood, wide receiver Reed Harris, defensive lineman Edwin Kolenge, tight end Stevie Amar Jr., wide receiver Cedric Lott Jr., defensive lineman Ty Clemons, offensive lineman Jack Funke, running back Turbo Richard, quarterback Dylan Lonergan, defensive back Ashton McShane, linebacker Daveon “Bam” Crouch, linebacker Jason Hewlett Jr., defensive lineman Sterling Sanders, offensive lineman Jadon Lafontant, wide receiver Nate Johnson III, and former Eagles tight end Matt Ragan.

Out of those players, three have already announced their transfer destinations.

Jones is transferring to Holy Cross, Richard is transferring to Indiana, and Lonergan is transferring to Rutgers.

The transfer portal has one window this year and is open until Jan. 16.

