Boston College Football Spring Practice Notebook: Day 6

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Boston College football held its sixth spring practice inside Fish Field House on Saturday morning.

The Eagles opened the practice with drills and then held a small scrimmage as the morning went on.

Below are the observations from the latest practice.

2026 Spring Practice Day 6 Observations:

QB Mason McKenzie rushed for a first down on the first snap of the scrimmage for a long gain.

McKenzie faked a handoff, threw to WR Reed Swanson for a first down.

QB Grayson Wilson connected with RB Nolan Ray.

Two bad snaps with QB Femi Babalola under center. The ball went over his head and into the end zone. DL Jayzen Flint followed the ball into the end zone.

RB Mekhi Dodd ran for no gain.

Ray ran for no gain- got tripped up after the handoff and could not bounce back.

McKenzie threw a dime to Swanson while being pressured.

LB Zacari Thomas jumped offsides, but the penalty was quickly negated after a false start on the offense the following play.

McKenzie had a completion to TE Brady Clough who was wide open in the middle of the field.

McKenzie connected with RB Bo MacCormack III for a gain.

McKenzie threw a deep touchdown pass to Swanson down the field.

McKenzie overthrew WR Johnathan Montague Jr., but a flag was thrown.

Wilson connected with TE Cameron Kossmann for a gain.

Wilson had a completion to WR VJ Wilkins in the corner of the field for a first down.

TE Kaelan Chudzinski caught a long pass from Babalola.

DB Max Tucker nearly picked off McKenzie.

Wilson threw a dime to Montague Jr., but went through his hands.

Wilson overthrew Clough.

DL Bryce Lewis had a pass breakup.

McKenzie nearly got sacked on a play.

McKenzie threw a low pass that was caught by running back Evan Dickens for a big gain.

DB Kameron Howard picked off McKenzie.

LB Anthony Palano recorded a pressure.

Wilson’s pass got batted down at the line of scrimmage.

TE Zeke Moore caught a touchdown pass which was negated by an OPI.

MacCormack III ran in for a touchdown.

TE Danny Edgehille caught a touchdown pass from Wilson.

Ray had a touchdown run.

DL Christian Hudson tackled Wilson for no gain.

McKenzie had a bobbled snap, controlled it, and ran the ball in for a touchdown.