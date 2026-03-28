Boston College Football Spring Practice Notebook: Day 9

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass.— The Boston College Eagles football team hit the field inside Fish Field House for its ninth spring practice on Saturday morning.

The team started with warmups and stretches, did some position drills, then held a scrimmage for the remainder of practice.

Below are some observations from the Eagles’ ninth spring practice.

2026 Spring Practice Day 9 Observations:

QB Mason McKenzie had a low, incomplete throw to WR Javarius Green on third down.

McKenzie connected with TE Zeke Moore for a first down.

RB Bo MacCormack III was stood up at the line of scrimmage for no gain.

DB Carter Davis recorded a pass breakup.

QB Grayson Wilson had a high completion to WR Reed Swanson. Swanson had to jump for the ball, but came down with it for a gain.

Wilson connected with MacCormack III for a gain. The snap was high to start the play, but Wilson made something happen with it.

DB Rae Sykes Jr. recorded an interception.

DB TJ Green was the primary kickoff returner.

RB Evan Dickens ran for a touchdown.

MacCormack III broke multiple tackles on a run for a touchdown.

McKenzie was “sacked” by DL Onye Nwosisi

McKenzie had a touchdown run on the immediate play following the sack.

DB Marcus Upton recorded a pass breakup. He got his hand in there to stop a completion.

K Luca Lombardo drilled a 32-yard field goal attempt.

McKenzie threw away the ball on a pressure.

Wilson threw two dimes to TE Danny Edgehille for completions.

Wilson had a touchdown pass to WR Reed Swanson for about 25 yards.

QB Femi Babalola got some snaps during the scrimmage.

Babalola tossed the ball to RB Sedric Addison for a touchdown.

McKenzie threw to WR Johnathan Montague Jr., and he broke a tackle for a big game.

McKenzie ran for a first down.

McKenzie ran up the middle for a touchdown.

Kossmann had a late completion.

TE Dominic DeSarno had a touchdown in the corner of the end zone.

Bill O'Brien said he talked to new men's basketball head coach Luke Murray shortly after his hiring and has not had a chance to talk to new women's basketball coach Kate Popovec-Goss yet.

Next week, Boston College will hold spring practice on Monday morning and Wednesday morning, both inside Fish Field House on campus. The Eagles will be off next weekend for Easter.