Boston College Football Spring Practice Updates

Boston College football has been off due to Easter weekend, but they have held five of their spring practices to date. Unfortunately these practices are closed to the media and the public due to COVID-19 restrictions, however through practice reports, and discussions with staff we have been able to get some answers on the big questions we had heading into camp.

Running Back

There are a few updates here. As reported earlier, David Bailey is currently in the transfer portal, and still has no destination. To fill his role, two names have seemingly emerged. Travis Levy and true freshman Xavier Coleman. The staff mentioned that they are working on moving Levy, a super senior, from a situational back to an every down back at practice. While Coleman has been featured in numerous reports, including an 80 yard touchdown run last week. Coleman, from New Jersey, could be a big name to watch this spring and summer.

Linebackers

Isaiah Graham-Mobley, a transfer from Temple has reportedly done a nice job becoming part of the crew and looks to work to earn a starting role for the fall. An interesting change brought up by Jeff Hafley at a press conference, was that safety Kam Arnold, who played in a handful of games last year, has switched to linebacker this spring. Not a bad idea given the depth of experienced talent that the Eagles have at safety.

Tight End

Offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti said earlier this spring that he was happy with the depth he has at the position. Danny Dalton and Drew McQuarrie, both of whom spent time at tight end are no longer with the team. Spencer Witter sounds like he has been practicing with the first team so far this spring. Tommy Birmingham, a preferred walk on redshirt freshman also got recognition from the staff.

Wide Receivers

Although he was available for press availability, Kobay White has not been fully practicing yet with the team. The same goes for Ethon Williams who missed all of last year with an undisclosed injury. True freshman Lewis Bond, who played both WR and running back in high school, has been practicing as a wide receiver alongside his teammate from Kenwood, Dante Reynolds. And Zay Flowers? The team mic'd him up last week, in a very enjoyable segment.

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com/Anthony Garro