Boston College Football Announces Results of Latest Round of COVID-19 Testing

A.J. Black

Boston College football announced today the results of their latest round of COVID19 testing. 105 student athletes were tested this week, and 105 results came back negative according to a tweet from school SID Jason Baum. In all the school has administered 792 tests, with only one positive, a student athlete who has already recovered. 

Baum also explained to the media the scheduling for testing. Players are tested twice a week, while coaches and other staff members receive a test once a week. During today's press conference, head coach Jeff Hafley praised his players for following protocols and keeping each other accountable to prevent outbreaks of COVID19. 

In related ACC news, Miami had their third straight test without a positive announced. But on the other hand, Syracuse players sat out of practice yesterday because they wanted more testing done. The Orange staff are only testing players every other week. AD John Wildhack said that they would begin testing players twice a week when the season begins. There is no word at this time if the players sat out again on Friday. 

Photo Courtesy of BCEagles.com

