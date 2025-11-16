BC Bulletin

Boston College Football Falls Short of Upset Against No. 16 Georgia Tech

The Eagles had a chance, but a last second field goal sealed the win for the Yellow Jackets.

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — The Boston College Eagles (1-10, 0-7 ACC) football team fell short of the upset win against the No. 16 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-1, 6-1 ACC) 36-34 inside Alumni Stadium on Saturday night. 

After both teams were forced to punt to open the game, Georgia Tech struck first 7-0 with a 27-yard rushing touchdown by running back  Malachi Hosley. 

Boston College responded on its next drive and knotted up the contest at 7 on a one-yard touchdown run by running back Turbo Richard in the opening seconds of the second quarter. 

Georgia Tech retook the lead 14-7 with 9:44 to go in the second with a monster 71-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Haynes King to WR Malik Rutherford

In the final seconds of the quarter, Boston College tied the game at 14 with a three-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Dylan Lonergan to tight end Kaelan Chudzinski. 

On the same possession, Eagles wide receiver Lewis Bond broke the program record for most career-receptions with 21 after securing a 13-yard catch. 

The Yellow Jackets tried to take the lead into halftime, but missed a 49-yarder as time expired to keep the score knotted at 14. 

Coming out of the break, Boston College gained its first lead since Week 5 vs. Cal with a 14-yard touchdown run by running back Jordan McDonald to go in front 21-14. 

Georgia Tech cut into its deficit late in the third with a 34-yard field goal to make the score 21-17, however the Eagles quickly extended their advantage 28-17 with an 18-yard touchdown pass from Lonergan to wide receiver Reed Harris with 1:19 to go in the quarter. 

The Yellow Jackets got back within one possession 28-20 with 13:52 remaining in regulation after nailing a 34-yard field goal. 

On the following possession, Georgia Tech cut it to two points with a two-yard touchdown run by running back Jamal Haynes with 7:34 to go. The team attempted a two-point conversion to try and tie the game, but King was tackled short of the goal line on a rush attempt, keeping Boston College’s lead 28-26. 

The Yellow Jackets’ offense continued to stay hot in the second half and they regained the lead 33-28 on a 54-yard touchdown run by running back Jordan Allen with 6:22 left in the game. 

Boston College went back in front with 4:09 to go after a 43-yard touchdown run by Richard. The Eagles went for a two-point conversion and missed it to keep their lead one point 34-33. 

Georgia Tech responded and scored the game-winning field goal with 11 seconds left in the game to seal the 36-34 win. 

Boston College had one final chance to win the game and Lonergan threw an incompletion on a Hail Mary attempt. 

Next up, Boston College has a bye week. The Eagles return to action for their final game of the 2025 season at Syracuse on Saturday, Nov. 29.

