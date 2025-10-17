Boston College Football Tight End Highlighted in CFB Midseason All-Freshman Team
Back in the preseason, when Boston College football fall training camp first started, one of the easiest newcomers to spot on the field making plays every morning was freshman tight end Kaelan Chudzinski.
A 6-foot-3, 236-pound Needham, Mass., native, Chudzinski is a local product who played for St. Sebastian’s School prior to committing to BC. He is the son of Rob Chudzinski, a senior offensive analyst for the Eagles and a former NFL head coach for the Cleveland Browns.
It did not take long for Chudzinski to establish himself within a loaded BC tight end room heading into 2025, which includes Jeremiah Franklin, Ty Lockwood, Brady Clough, and Zeke Moore—all have played at some point this year.
It started with just a couple of highlight-reel-esque plays, including one-handed, circus-like catches on the soft summer grass outside of Fish Fieldhouse to get Chudzinski’s name recognized by some of the local media. Chudzinski rarely dropped a ball in practice.
Midway through his first year on the Heights, he is beginning to receive national attention as well.
In The Athletic’s midseason college football All-Freshman team, which the publication released on Friday morning, Chudzinski was listed as the No. 1 freshman tight end in the nation. He was the only tight end featured on the list, which includes players who boast the potential for All-Conference—and even All-American—consideration after the season is over.
The full list for the offense includes: Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr, Ohio State running back Bo Jackson, Duke running back Nate Sheppard, Tennessee wide receiver Braylon Staley and offensive tackle Jesse Perry, Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney, Texas Tech offensive tackle Jacob Ponton, Washington offensive guard John Mills, Northwestern offensive guard Ezomo Oratokhai, Texas State center Brock Riker, and BC’s Chudzinski.
“The son of former Cleveland Browns coach and longtime NFL assistant Rob Chudzinski leads all freshman tight ends in catches (10) and receiving yards (127),” The Athletic college football staff wrote. “A three-star recruit who ranked 101st at his position in the 247Sports Composite, Chudzinski has five catches for first downs — the most for his position among freshmen.”
In BC’s loss to Clemson on Oct. 10, Chudzinski caught a trio of passes for 29 yards, and a week prior, at Pittsburgh, he hauled in a three-yard touchdown pass—the first of his career—from classmate Shaker Reisig after making a 45-yard grab earlier in the drive.
The most impressive asset of Chudzinski’s skillset is his ambition to be on the field and the fearlessness that he exhibits when he is able to get reps.
Even as a freshman, he has been able to apply the same level of tenacity at the collegiate level that he brought to prep football at Seb’s—Chudzinski finished with more than 1,000 receiving yards with 14 touchdowns on 79 catches over his final two years in high school.
During a season which has not had many positive moments for the Eagles, who are 1-5 and face UConn on Saturday at noon, this award for Chudzinski is a testament to BC head coach Bill O’Brien’s recruiting senses and, at the very least, gives some ounce of hope to BC fans desperate for success in any realm.