Five Year Boston College Football Defensive Lineman Plans to Enter Transfer Portal

On Monday afternoon, Boston College football defensive tackle Ty Clemons took to social media to announce his decision to enter the transfer portal, which does not officially open until Jan. 2, 2026.

“I want to say that I thank Boston College for the opportunities that I have been blessed to receive,” said Clemons on his personal X account. “With that being said I will be entering the transfer portal with one year of eligibility left!”

Clemons, who was a redshirt senior in 2025 and missed all of 2023 with an injury, spent the last five years on the Heights.

He joins a group of 10 additional former Eagles to announce their plans on entering the portal after the 2025 season, in which BC went 2-10 (1-7 Atlantic Coast Conference), came to a conclusion on Nov. 29, with a 34-12 win on the road over Syracuse.

This past season, the Decatur, Ala., native registered six tackles, including one for loss, one sack, and one quarterback hit, as a reserve defensive lineman.

Clemons registered the only individual sack of his BC career against Stanford on Sept. 13 in a 30-20 defeat, wrapping up and taking down quarterback Ben Gulbranson for a five-yard loss in the third quarter.

One year prior, as a redshirt junior, Clemons played in seven games and totaled four tackles. He picked off a pass and went 55 yards in the opposite direction for a pick-six against Pittsburgh on Nov. 30, 2024—one of the funnier plays of the season which surely made for the highlight of Clemons’ BC career.

Clemons (6-3, 288 lbs.) was a three-star recruit, per ESPN and 247 Sports, coming out of Sparkman High School and the No. 45 player in the state of Alabama by 247, No. 51 by Rivals, and No. 53 by ESPN.

The Eagles have now lost two defensive linemen to the transfer portal this offseason—the other being freshman Sterling Sanders, who was a top-30 overall recruit from South Carolina in the class of 2025—and five total players on the defensive side.

Third-year head coach Bill O’Brien has not yet named a new defensive coordinator, however, after the program parted ways with Tim Lewis on Dec. 5, including wide receivers coach Darrell Wyatt and offensive line coach Matt Applebaum.

The latter two of the three have already been replaced by new O-line coach Kurt Anderson from UMass—and previously Northwestern—along with new wide receivers coach Joe Dailey, who coached wide receivers in Chestnut Hill, Mass., from 2020-21, including one by the name of Zay Flowers.