Boston College Football Tight End Ty Lockwood Speaks On Transfer Decision
The Boston College football team added multiple players to the roster from the transfer portal this offseason.
One addition was former Alabama tight end Ty Lockwood, who joined the program in January.
On Tuesday, Lockwood talked about his decision to enter the transfer portal.
“It was a tough option,” said Lockwood. “It wasn’t easy going in there. I was obviously at a great school, but I just felt like there was more opportunity out there especially with the circumstances with one of my buddies, my quarterback, my roommate leaving and coming up to Boston.”
The buddy mentioned is former Alabama quarterback Dylan Lonergan, who also entered the portal and committed to Boston College during the offseason.
Both had connections to this Eagles coaching staff specifically Eagles head coach Bill O’Brien, who was the offensive coordinator at Alabama from 2021-22.
Lockwood, a class of 2023 prospect, was with the Crimson Tide for a few weeks before O’Brien left to join the New England Patriots.
The pair also had a connection to Coach Will Lawing, who served as an offensive analyst at Alabama during the same time as O’Brien.
“Obviously I had previous connections with BC,” said Lockwood. “I saw Lawing a little bit, Coach Lawing and I saw Coach Bill O’Brien probably the first month there I was at Bama. We already had a little bit of a connection. We knew each other so I thought it was a great fit.”
The tight end position had a lot of success during Boston College’s 2024 campaign. The duo of Kamari Morales and Jeremiah Franklin tallied 636 yards and nine touchdowns.
Lockwood shared his thoughts on the positional success and how that was a big factor for him when looking at potential transfer destinations.
“Yeah,” said Lockwood. “When we went in the portal that’s what I studied a lot. There were a lot of schools reaching out and I always wanted to look at how they use the tight end, how the offense is catered to a little bit of the tight end, and Kamari and Jeremiah, they were outstanding last year. Could’ve been probably even better, but yeah [I’m] always looking at that, researching that. I’ve done that since high school, looking at schools and yeah so I thought it was a great fit.”
The redshirt sophomore joked about the biggest change from the two schools and emphasized that it has been an easy transition from Alabama to Boston College. He also credited some members of the staff for helping him with the change.
“I’m gonna be real, it’s the weather,” said Lockwood. “Nah, I’m just kidding. It’s honestly not too bad. They’ve made it very smooth. It’s been a very smooth transition. I’m happy to be here, excited for the opportunity. Guys like Spencer [Dickow] and Britney [Pearson] and this whole coaching staff like Coach Chud and all that, they have helped me out and helped me get fresh. They know it’s a little bit different being up north, it’s a different kind of culture. The team is great and it’s a great team. We’re all pretty tight guys and it’s been a really good transition.”
Boston College continues spring practice on Thursday morning.