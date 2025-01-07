Boston College Football Picks Up Alabama Transfer Tight End Out of Portal
The Boston College Eagles football program has picked up Alabama transfer tight end Ty Lockwood out of the transfer portal.
“Alabama tight end Ty Lockwood has signed with Boston College, @On3sports has learned,” said On3Sports transfer portal reporter Pete Nakos via X. “Former four-star recruit reunites with QB Dylan Lonergan.”
The Thompsons Station, Tenn., native appeared in one game for the Crimson Tide in 2024 and caught one pass for five yards.
As a prospect, Lockwood was a four-star recruit from the class of 2023 and ranked No. 220 nationally, No. 12 in tight ends, and No. 4 in the state of Tenn., according to 247Sports Composite. He was unranked as a transfer.
Lockwood joins a Boston College program that does not have a lot of depth at the position, but is a big part of the team’s offense.
In 2024, the Eagles had just four tight ends on the depth chart, Kamari Morales, Jeremiah Franklin, Matt Ragan, and Danny Edgehille, however the duo of Morales and Franklin combined for 636 yards and nine touchdowns.
Lockwood is the second Alabama transfer to join the Eagles program and the tenth overall this offseason.
He joins former Alabama quarterback Dylan Lonergan, former Brown defensive lineman Michael Bumpus Jr., former Elon defensive lineman transfer Chuck Nnaeto, former Valparaiso defensive lineman Onye Nwosisi, former Merrimack offensive lineman Amir Johnson and EDGE Favor Bates, former Ball State running back Vaughn Pemberton, former Florida Atlantic tight end Zeke Moore, and former Campbell wide receiver VJ Wilkins.
