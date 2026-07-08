Boston College Football 2026 Top 20 Player Rankings: No. 20

A new era of Boston College football has arrived, which is mostly because the program had no other option but to adapt to the ever-changing landscape of college athletics and the godforsaken world of the transfer portal.

After hiring a new general manager — former BC wide receiver and return specialist Kenyatta Watson, who previously served as Auburn’s assistant general manager — the Eagles dove into roster reconstruction via the portal, signing 27 new players.

That included former Division-II standout QB Mason McKenzie, one of the nation’s most productive running backs last season in Evan Dickens, a 6-foot-6 wide receiver from the FCS ranks in Reed Swanson, and an underutilized edge rusher from UGA in Kris Jones, plus many others.

Coming off a program-worst season in over a decade, in which the Eagles finished the year 2-10, BC’s athletic department exhibited a newfound financial commitment to the program, and there seems to be more encouraging signs along the way.

BC’s 2026 season opener, at Cincinnati on September 5 at 3:30 p.m. ET, is still 59 days away, but in the meantime, Boston College Eagles On SI will be ranking BC’s top 20 players heading into Bill O’Brien’s third year at the helm, starting at No. 20.

The list will include players from nearly every position group on the team. Factors such as time at BC, strength of former team (for transfers), experience in FBS, spring observations, and preseason awards are included in the ranking.

And without further ado…

No. 20: Michael Crounse

Returning for what should be his first full year as a starter, the 6-foot-4, 315-pound Crounse took over full-time center duties from Dwayne Allick just three games into BC’s 2025 campaign after Allick’s snap troubles turned from poor to simply inexcusable.

In his very first start, on Sept. 27, 2025, against California, Crounse helped pave the way for running back Turbo Richard’s career-high rushing performance with the Eagles, in which he totaled 171 yards on the ground.

According to Pro Football Network, Crounse graded out as the No. 4 center in the ACC last season, and it was clear that his ability to quickly grasp the fundamentals of the position, which he actually never played until coming to BC in 2023, made a strong impression on his coaches.

Our @PFSNcollege highest-graded regular-season ACC Centers:



Luke Petitbon, FSU: 86.7

Chad Lindberg, North Carolina: 85.9

Brady Wilson, Virginia: 85.4

Michael Crounse, Boston College: 85.0

Jalen Grant, NC State: 84.3

James Brockermeyer, Miami: 83.4

Austin Collins, Syracuse: 81.2… pic.twitter.com/xaOGrNqHpq — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) December 10, 2025

Crounse’s durability was also key — he played in all 12 games last year with nine starts, never missing a beat.

For an offense that has gone through a complete rebuild this offseason, the Schnecksville, Pa., native is by far the most experienced player in the trenches, and O’Brien will be relying on players like Crounse to step into leadership roles.

While there are a pair of offensive lineman ranked above him in this series (to be announced at a later time), Crounse has the potential to headline an O-line unit that has produced an impressive number of NFL draft picks over the past decade.

He’s also now set to work with first-year coach Kurt Anderson, who was responsible for transforming former Northwestern offensive lineman Peter Skoronski and Rashawn Slater into first-round draft picks.

Meet the Player: Michael Crounse

Position: Center

Year: Redshirt Junior

Hometown: Schnecksville, Pa.

High School: DeMatha Catholic

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 315 lbs.

Additional info: Crounse’s father, Mike, played football at Notre Dame from 1986-90. Crounse is a Communication major in the Morrissey College of Arts and Sciences.

This is the first story in Boston College Eagles On SI's summer preview series of Boston College football's top 20 players (and honorable mentions) heading into the program's third year under head coach Bill O'Brien. Ensuing stories will be published throughout July and August.

Top 20:

20. Michael Crounse

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