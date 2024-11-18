Boston College Football vs Pitt Kickoff Time Announced
The ACC has announced the kickoff time for the Boston College Eagles (5-5, 2-4 ACC) football team’s Week 14 matchup against the Pitt Panthers (7-3, 3-3 ACC).
The two teams will square off on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 3 p.m. ET. The game will air on The CW.
Pitt has had a very improved year compared to its 2023 campaign where it went 3-9. The Panthers won their first seven games of the season and spent five weeks in the AP Top 25 Poll as well as made an appearance in the College Football Playoff debut rankings.
Currently, Pitt is riding a three-game losing streak at the hands of No. 14 SMU, Virginia, and No. 20 Clemson.
On the other hand, Boston College had high hopes coming into the 2024 season and was on pace to have an improved season, however had a three-game skid after starting the year 4–1. Since the skid, the Eagles have split their last two games, an impressive 37-31 win over Syracuse and a close 38-28 loss to SMU.
Both teams will be looking to end the regular season on a high note while Boston College might also be looking to become bowl eligible as the team needs to win at least one of its remaining two games to meet the criteria.
The programs each play one more game prior to their matchup. On Saturday, the Panthers travel to take on No. 19 Louisville and the Eagles host UNC.
This will be the 34th meeting between the two programs. Pitt holds the narrow advantage in the all-time series 18–15 which includes the most recent matchup in 2023 where the Panthers won 24-16.