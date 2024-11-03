Boston College Football vs. Syracuse Kickoff Time Announced
The ACC has released the kickoff time for Boston College football’s Week 11 matchup against Syracuse.
The two teams will square off on Saturday, Nov. 9 at noon ET on The CW.
Syracuse has had an impressive 2024 campaign. Sitting at 6-2 overall and 3-2 in ACC play, the Orange has recorded wins over Ohio, Georgia Tech, Holy Cross, UNLV, NC State, and Virginia Tech as well as hold losses against Stanford and No. 18 Pitt.
On the other hand, Boston College started the season off hot, securing wins over Florida State, Duquesne, Michigan State, and Western Kentucky as well as held a sole defeat to No. 25 Missouri, but is currently on a three-game skid with losses to Virginia, Virginia Tech, and Louisville.
In the all-time series between these two programs, Syracuse has the advantage 34-22. The most recent matchup was a regular season game on Nov. 2, 2023, that Boston College won 17-10 in Chestnut Hill.
This year also marks the 100th anniversary of the two programs squaring off for the first time with Syracuse winning the inaugural game 10-0 on Oct. 18, 1924.
The Eagles are coming out of their second bye week of the season, so they will enter the Week 11 contest 4-4 overall and 1-3 in ACC play, while the Orange will enter the matchup with momentum after a 38-31 overtime win against Virginia Tech on Saturday.
More From Boston College Eagles On SI:
Following Up: Boston College's Inability to Hold Off Second Half Rallies is Proving Fateful
Two Late Goals by Ryan Leonard Push No. 2 Boston College Men’s Hockey Past No. 14 Western Michigan
How to Watch: Full Week 10 TV Schedule During Boston College Football’s Bye