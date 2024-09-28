Boston College Football vs. Western Kentucky Injury Updates
The Boston College Eagles (3-1, 1-0 ACC) football team is looking to end its non-conference slate on a positive note as it hosts the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (3-1, 1-0 CUSA) on Saturday afternoon.
Both teams are hoping to add strength to their resumes, however will be more of a challenge than originally anticipated as both programs are currently dealing with injuries.
Below is the latest injury report for each team.
[This story will be updated leading up and throughout the game with the most recent injury updates as they become available].
Western Kentucky
QB TJ Finley: Finley is expected to miss the game after suffering a lower leg injury in the Hilltoppers Week 3 win over Middle Tennessee State. Head coach Tyson Helton said on Sept. 16 that Finley would be sidelined for several weeks during his weekly press conference. So far this season, Finley has gone 48-of-75 for 490 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. Caden Veltkamp will start his second-straight game.
Boston College
QB Thomas Castellanos: Castellanos will miss Saturday’s game against Western Kentucky after suffering an injury during the Eagles Week 4 win over Michigan State, according to ESPN college football senior writer Pete Thamel. The junior has played in every game so far this season and has gone 45-of-70 for 729 yards, ten touchdowns, and two interceptions as well as 43 rush attempts for 112 yards and a touchdown. Grayson James, a transfer from FIU, will make the start.
RB Kye Robichaux: Robichaux, who missed almost the entirety of the Eagles game versus Michigan State last weekend with an injury, will be available and is expected to play against his former team, according to a report from The Boston Globe’s Trevor Hass. The senior has started in three of the team’s four games so far this season and has tallied 31 rush attempts for 121 yards and a touchdown as well as two receptions for ten yards and a touchdown.
Other Injuries: RB Alex Broome (Knee)- Out.