Boston College Football's Week 10 Kickoff Time vs No. 12 Notre Dame Announced
The ACC has announced the kickoff time for Boston College football’s Week 10 matchup versus No. 12 Notre Dame.
The two teams will face off at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass., on Saturday, Nov. 1 at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.
The announcement comes almost a week after the ACC placed the game on a six-day hold and decided the kickoff time after this weekend’s slate of games.
Coming off a College Football Playoff berth, Notre Dame is sitting at 5-2 on the year. The Fighting Irish lost its first two games to No. 9 Miami 27-24 and No. 3 Texas A&M 41-40 and has since won five in a row.
During Notre Dame’s hot streak, the team has secured wins over Purdue 56-30, Arkansas 56-13, Boise State 28-7, NC State 36-7, and most recently then-No. 20 USC 34-24.
Boston College, on the other hand, is sitting at 1-7 on the year and 0-5 in ACC play. After winning its season opener against Fordham 66-10, the Eagles have lost seven straight games.
During the skid, Boston College has suffered defeats to Michigan State 42-40, Stanford 30-20, Cal 28-24, Pitt 48-7, Clemson 41-10, UConn 38-23, and most recently No. 19 Louisville 38-24 on Saturday night.
This will be the 27th matchup between the two teams. Notre Dame leads the all-time series 17-9 and is on a five-game winning streak which includes the last matchup on Nov. 19, 2022.
The Fighting Irish beat the Eagles 44-0 in South Bend, Ind. It also marks the last time Boston College suffered a shutout.
Boston College Football 2025 Schedule:
Aug. 30: vs. Fordham- W 66-10
Sept. 6: at Michigan State- L 42-40 (2OT)
Sept. 13: at Stanford- L 30-20
Sept. 20: BYE
Sept. 27: vs. Cal- L 28-24
Oct. 4: vs. Pitt- L 48-7
Oct. 11: vs. Clemson- L 41-10
Oct. 18: vs. UConn- L 38-23
Oct. 25: at Louisville- L 38-24
Nov. 1: vs. Notre Dame
Nov. 8: vs. SMU
Nov. 15: vs. Georgia Tech
Nov. 22: BYE
Nov. 29: at Syracuse
2025 Notre Dame Football Schedule:
Aug. 31: at Miami- L 27-24
Sept. 6: BYE
Sept. 13: vs. Texas A&M- L 41-40
Sept. 20: vs. Purdue- W 56-30
Sept. 27: at Akransas- W 56-13
Oct. 4: vs. Boise State- W 28-7
Oct. 11: vs. NC State- 36-7
Oct. 18 vs. USC- W 34-24
Oct. 25: BYE
Nov. 1: at Boston College
Nov. 8: vs. Navy
Nov. 15: at Pitt
Nov. 22: vs. Syracuse
Nov. 29: at Stanford