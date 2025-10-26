BC Bulletin

Boston College Football's Week 10 Kickoff Time vs No. 12 Notre Dame Announced

After a six-day hold, the Eagles and Fighting Irish have their kickoff time and network for this weekend.

Kim Rankin

Oct 18, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles quarterback Grayson James (3) runs with the ball during the second half against the UConn Huskies at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
Oct 18, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles quarterback Grayson James (3) runs with the ball during the second half against the UConn Huskies at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
In this story:

The ACC has announced the kickoff time for Boston College football’s Week 10 matchup versus No. 12 Notre Dame. 

The two teams will face off at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass., on Saturday, Nov. 1 at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. 

The announcement comes almost a week after the ACC placed the game on a six-day hold and decided the kickoff time after this weekend’s slate of games.

Coming off a College Football Playoff berth, Notre Dame is sitting at 5-2 on the year. The Fighting Irish lost its first two games to No. 9 Miami 27-24 and No. 3 Texas A&M 41-40 and has since won five in a row. 

During Notre Dame’s hot streak, the team has secured wins over Purdue 56-30, Arkansas 56-13, Boise State 28-7, NC State 36-7, and most recently then-No. 20 USC 34-24. 

Boston College, on the other hand, is sitting at 1-7 on the year and 0-5 in ACC play. After winning its season opener against Fordham 66-10, the Eagles have lost seven straight games. 

During the skid, Boston College has suffered defeats to Michigan State 42-40, Stanford 30-20, Cal 28-24, Pitt 48-7, Clemson 41-10, UConn 38-23, and most recently No. 19 Louisville 38-24 on Saturday night.

This will be the 27th matchup between the two teams. Notre Dame leads the all-time series 17-9 and is on a five-game winning streak which includes the last matchup on Nov. 19, 2022. 

The Fighting Irish beat the Eagles 44-0 in South Bend, Ind. It also marks the last time Boston College suffered a shutout. 

Boston College Football 2025 Schedule:

Aug. 30: vs. Fordham- W 66-10

Sept. 6: at Michigan State- L 42-40 (2OT)

Sept. 13: at Stanford- L 30-20

Sept. 20: BYE

Sept. 27: vs. Cal- L 28-24

Oct. 4: vs. Pitt- L 48-7

Oct. 11: vs. Clemson- L 41-10

Oct. 18: vs. UConn- L 38-23

Oct. 25: at Louisville- L 38-24

Nov. 1: vs. Notre Dame

Nov. 8: vs. SMU

Nov. 15: vs. Georgia Tech

Nov. 22: BYE

Nov. 29: at Syracuse

2025 Notre Dame Football Schedule: 

Aug. 31: at  Miami- L 27-24

Sept. 6: BYE 

Sept. 13: vs. Texas A&M- L 41-40

Sept. 20: vs. Purdue- W 56-30

Sept. 27: at Akransas- W 56-13

Oct. 4: vs. Boise State- W 28-7

Oct. 11: vs. NC State- 36-7

Oct. 18 vs. USC- W 34-24

Oct. 25: BYE 

Nov. 1: at Boston College

Nov. 8: vs. Navy

Nov. 15: at Pitt

Nov. 22: vs. Syracuse

Nov. 29: at Stanford

Read More:

feed

Published
Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is the lead writer for Boston College On SI. The 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.

Home/Football