Notre Dame AD Addresses Marcus Freeman's Contract Situation Following CFP Snub
Notre Dame athletic director Pete Bevacqua is intent on doing what it takes to keep head football coach Marcus Freeman in South Bend long-term.
Bevacqua addressed the media on Tuesday on a host of topics following the Fighting Irish's College Football Playoff snub on Sunday, and when asked about Freeman's contract, called it a "living, breathing document."
"I make sure that he knows that he will be where he deserves to be, and that is at the top, top, top tier of college football coaches when it comes to compensation, every year," Bevacqua said. "I view his contract, although it is a multiyear contract, as a living, breathing document that we will revise every year as need be to make sure he is where he deserves to be. He knows he has that commitment from me, as well as the university."
Freeman just completed his fourth season at Notre Dame after taking over for Brian Kelly prior to the 2021 Fiesta Bowl. He is 43-12 in four years at the helm, including 10-2 in 2025. The Irish have won 10 games or more in each of the last three seasons, which included a national championship appearance a year ago.
Recruiting is humming, and Freeman has built a consistent winner that is competing at the upper echelon of college football. Notre Dame is committed to keeping him around as long as possible despite any outside interest at the college or professional levels.