Boston College Head Coach Bill O'Brien Gives Update on QB Thomas Castellanos
Boston College football head coach Bill O’Brien gave an update on quarterback Thomas Castellanos on Tuesday.
“I think he’s doing alright,” said O’Brien. “I thought he showed up ready to go today and had a decent practice and Grayson will be ready to go so we have two guys that can play no doubt about it.”
According to Kevin Stone of Rivals’ BC Eagle Action, Castellanos was a participant at practice on Tuesday morning.
The junior missed the Eagles game against Western Kentucky over the weekend after suffering an undisclosed injury in the team’s Week 4 win over Michigan State.
So far this season, Castellanos has appeared in four games and has gone 45-of-70 for 729 yards, ten touchdowns, and two interceptions as well as 43 rush attempts for 112 yards and a touchdown.
Florida International transfer Grayson James, who came to Chestnut Hill during the offseason, started his first game as an Eagle in place of Castellanos over the weekend. In his debut, James went 19-of-32 for 168 yards, one touchdown, and one interception as well as six carries for 11 yards and a touchdown in Boston College’s 21-20 over the Hilltoppers.
Although he struggled throughout the game, James led Boston College to a 14-point comeback which included a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter and threw the go-ahead and evental game-winning touchdown pass to wide receiver Jerand Bradley with 3:33 remaining in the game.
He also became the first Eagles quarterback to pass and rush for a touchdown in his first start since 2015.
Boston College is getting ready to start its straight conference slate which kicks off with a road game against the Virginia Cavaliers on Saturday. Kickoff is set for noon ET on ACC Network.